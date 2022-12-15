BrandWide will likely be the leading franchise software in the USA by 2023

Las Vegas, USA, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — BrandWide’s franchise management software turns the process of managing franchise operations into an easy task that can be completed in a matter of seconds. When headquarters connects all its locations to their preferred system, people can manage information from one screen, track vital data and create compliance policies. This is turning out to be the best franchise software provider in the USA in 2023.

Corporate and franchise units can now operate together in one place through the BrandWide franchise software. All franchisee information is managed online, which helps to make questions from franchises more manageable. This software also ensures that branding and messaging are consistent across all franchisees. Additionally, a compliance program is established for all franchises for convenience. Collectively, these things provide monthly royalties and fee handling to help with business growth levels. It also has an excellent franchise software dashboard for monitoring things like compliance (among other things).

The key features of this franchise software include recruitment and sales, onboarding and training services, operations management of a company, field audit to make sure the company is on track, help desk for restaurant franchising, royalty management and reporting tools. Pricing is reasonable and adapted to each user’s specific needs. Implementation includes instruction and practical assistance. With the assistance of CFEs, franchisors and franchise consultants, the BrandWide Franchise Software was created specifically for franchise businesses. It comes with free implementation and 24/7 support.

A thorough franchise software helpdesk keeps track of every step of the support process, including request capture, escalation, assignment and resolution. The Brandwide franchise software makes it simple to offer support through the channels which franchise owners use, including CRM, email, phone, and chat.

BrandWide is the only option that offers an integrated system for both franchisors and franchisees. The comprehensive system manages every stage of the franchise life cycle, from development to management and onboarding. Franchisees have a comprehensive system to manage their sales, customer service, marketing and reputation, while also providing an efficient way for founders to manage reviews.

About BrandWide

Based in the USA, BrandWide provides franchise businesses of all sizes with cloud software platform and services.

For further information or enquiries, visit the website https://meetbrandwide.com/.

Contact Information:

BrandWide

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA (Global HQ)

Phone no: (510) 413-9000 / 1-800-763-3766

Email id: info@meetbrandwide.com.