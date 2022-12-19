microRNA Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

MicroRNA Industry Overview

The global microRNA Market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028. Extensive research activities targeted towards exploring the potential functions of microRNA (miRNA) to design novel therapeutic solutions against different diseases is set to contribute to the adoption of miRNA instruments and consumables. These studies assist in understanding the mechanism of action of the signaling pathway, further integral to develop miRNA drug candidates.

For instance, in June 2020, Munich researchers have discovered that a specific microRNA helps in preserving the integrity of the endothelium and hence reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. Robust funding in biotechnology companies offering miRNA therapeutics is further propelling the influx of miRNA companies. For instance, in February 2021, InteRNA Technologies received a funding of USD 22.46 million in a Series B funding round, led by AurorA Science, an Italian biotech investment company.

MicroRNA Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microRNA market on the basis of products, services, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments and Consumables.

The consumables segment dominated the market for microRNA and held the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2020.

Based on the instruments segment, real-time PCR dominated the market in 2020, with a share of over 32.0% as it is considered a gold standard when compared to other techniques for the detection of miRNA.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Service Type and By Specimen.

Profiling, localization and quantification services dominated the market for microRNA and held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020.

Increasing strategic collaboration between companies for providing microRNA profiling services can be primarily attributed to segment growth.

The isolation and purification segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period owing to the growing focus on the development of new microRNA purification methods.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorder, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disease, and Others.

The cancer segment dominated the market for microRNA and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 33.0% in 2020.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 16.1% during the forecast period owing to the introduction of new molecular biomarkers for the early detection of cardiovascular diseases.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, and Other end-users

The academic and government research institutes segment dominated the market for microRNA and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.2% in 2020.

The growing importance of microRNA for the diagnosis of several diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases by diagnostic labs, CROs, and hospitals is also set to contribute to market growth.

MicroRNA Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are expanding their patent portfolio for microRNA expression analysis.

Some prominent players in the global MicroRNA market include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Synlogic

QIAGEN

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Quantabio

NanoString

BioGenex

SeqMatic LLC

Miltenyi Biotec

Sistemic Scotland Limited

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the MicroRNA Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter