Clutch Recognizes Maryland Orases as Software Development Leader for 2022

Frederick, Maryland, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Maryland Software Development Company, was celebrated by Clutch as a leading global software developer and IT services provider in 2022 for their continued technical craftsmanship and quality software development services. Companies listed on Clutch are rated and ranked for their client services using review submissions and client interviews. Over 1 Million global business leaders visit the site to learn more about prospective partners and services.

This year saw a noticeable increase in the global budget for software development and IT services, reaching a new high of $3.92 trillion as more industries modernize and adopt software-driven processes. For the quality work and tremendous push for innovation by software development and IT firms, Clutch has recognized the top-performing firms using key factors like the reputation of former clients, services offered, and case studies.

Orases earned a perfect 5-star rating with Clutch and ranked within the top 10 companies for its Software Developers. The company’s rating is supported by 55 reviews with its most serviced industries including business services and medical. Many of these reviews highlight Orases’ ability to take complete responsibility for all project management and a company culture that advocates for the client.

As leaders in software development and with a reputation exceeding two decades of over 750 satisfied clients, Orases brings ideas and thoughts to fruition with their talented team of developers and community leaders. Speak with Orases to start turning your software development dreams into a fully-supported software product. To learn more about the company’s software development services or process, call Orases at 301-756-5527 or visit their website at https://orases.com/. Orases is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 27104.

###