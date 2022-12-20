RX ANNOUNCES A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN SHENZHEN

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — RX (Reed Exhibitions) today announced the founding of RX (Shenzhen) Exhibitions Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned company of RX in Shenzhen.

With more than 40 years of fast growing in China, RX has a fleet of wholly-owned companies and joint ventures hosting more than 70 trade fairs in China every year. RX serves in 12 specialized fields in China with focus on 7 key industry clusters including automobiles, electronics, smart manufacturing, gifts and retail, medical and health care, printing and packaging, catering and entertainment.

South China has always been an important market for RX. Back in 2007, RX founded a joint venture in Shenzhen, RX Huabo, which has continuously expanded its brand influence with Shenzhen Gift Show as its core event, which is also known as the name card of Shenzhen City. Today, RX Huabo organizes over 10 gifts and home events across different cities in China every year. Another joint venture of RX, Reed Sinopharm, has been organizing China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), a world-class flagship event in medical and healthcare industry, in Shenzhen over years. What’s more, RX also organizes a series of exhibitions specific to electronics, touch screen and display, smart manufacturing in Shenzhen every year, including NEPCON ASIA, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY, FILM & TAPE EXPO, and S-FACTORY.

Shenzhen’s convention and exhibition industry started in 1999. After over 20 years of rapid development, Shenzhen has become one of the most famous city for conventions and exhibitions in China. Statistics show that Shenzhen boasted a total of 5.03 million square meters area for exhibition in 2021, an increase of 27.34% over 2019. Shenzhen is accelerating its pace to become a top international exhibition city. Given by historical opportunities, such as the drive from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area development program and the city’s status as a pilot zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics and various reforms since the start of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan period, the city will develop 20 strategic emerging industry clusters focused on advanced manufacturing covering semiconductors and integrated circuits, UHD displays, intelligent terminals, intelligent connected vehicles, new materials, high-end medical equipment, healthcare, modern fashion, and etc. The city is working hard to create a technical and industrial innovation highland with global impact.

Therefore, RX decided to seize the immense opportunities brought by Shenzhen’s development strategies and policies, to make the best of the times, and to deeply cultivate its influence in the Greater Bay Area market. RX (Shenzhen) Exhibitions Co., Ltd. is thus born under these circumstances. Mr. Michael Cheng, President of RX Greater China, commented: “RX will further develop its business in China. We will fully combine our unrivaled industry resources and expertise in hosting online and offline events with the Greater Bay Area’s advantages in industry clusters, geographical location, and exhibition environment. We are working with partners to foster more international exhibitions with greater industry influence and a strong driving effect in Shenzhen, to promote business exchanges and economic prosperity of the Greater Bay Area. Looking forward, we are planning to launch more high-quality exhibitions in automobiles, packaging, and new materials industry, to help enterprises in the Greater Bay Area maintain and expand domestic and overseas business.”

The Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality welcomed the new subsidiary of RX, a world-renowned event organizer, and indicates that this move shows RX’s confidence in the superior exhibition environment and promising prospects of Shenzhen convention and exhibition industry’s high-quality development. The move is expected to contribute to Shenzhen’s efforts of building an international convention and exhibition city and building a highland of the convention and exhibition industry in the Greater Bay Area. The bureau hopes that RX could introduce more international brand exhibitions and conferences to Shenzhen in the future.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RXGC (Reed Exhibitions Greater China)

After four decades of rapid growth in China, RX has made its name as a well-respected and professional event organizer in Greater China. RXGC comprises multiple member companies and joint ventures. RXGC boasts about 500 employees, serving 12 industries with focus on 7 core sectors: Automotive Manufacturing; Electronics Manufacturing; Smart Manufacturing; Gifts & Retail; Medical & Healthcare; Printing & Packaging; Catering & Recreation. RXGC organizes about 70 events each year with over 2 million square meters of total show floor space, bringing together more than 30,000 exhibitors and 1 million visitors from China and abroad. In addition, RXGC stages 100+ online events throughout the year, providing business connections and transaction, insights sharing and knowledge learning for related communities. www.rxglobal.com.cn