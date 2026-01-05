Digital Mining Market Growth Driven by Automation Adoption

The global digital mining market was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing need to enhance mine worker safety, particularly in response to rising injury rates associated with conventional mining operations. The adoption of digital technologies is tran

Dashboard

sforming mining processes by improving operational efficiency, reducing manual intervention, and mitigating safety and environmental risks.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the digital mining market in 2023 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

China is anticipated to witness substantial growth, supported by ongoing mining activities and accelerated adoption of digital technologies.

By technology, the automation and robotics segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 43.0% of total revenue.

By application, the iron & ferroalloys segment held a revenue share exceeding 35.0% in 2023.

The non-ferrous metals segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing demand and modernization initiatives.

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 8.49 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.11 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.8%

Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Traditional drilling and exploration methods have led to multiple safety incidents in recent years, accelerating the shift toward digital mining solutions. Advanced systems powered by deep learning algorithms eliminate the need for scaling objects, while particle size analysis solutions leverage stereo imaging for continuous, real-time monitoring. These technologies significantly reduce manual labor and operational risks.

Emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) play a critical role in minimizing environmental impact while enhancing safety standards. Additionally, the deployment of unmanned vehicles and remotely operated machinery enables safer operations in deep underground mining environments.

Cost optimization remains a key focus area across the mining sector. Digital solutions such as 3D modeling enable accurate visualization of underground structures, supporting efficient exploration and mine planning. As a result, digitization is becoming integral to improving operational outcomes. In the United States, several mining companies have increasingly automated their processes to boost productivity. For instance, in 2018, Newmont Mining partnered with Caterpillar to enhance hard rock underground mining by improving loader utilization and overall productivity.

Digital technologies are being implemented across the entire mining value chain, including exploration, mine development, ore processing, logistics, and marketing. Although sales and marketing functions have been slower to adopt digital solutions, companies are increasingly leveraging digitization at later stages to better balance supply-demand dynamics.

The growing deployment of drones, sensors, robotics, and system integration technologies continues to drive demand for automated mining solutions. In February 2023, Coal India and MCL introduced drone technology in coal mines to enable volume measurement, environmental monitoring, and photogrammetric mapping. The initiative also included the launch of a web-based portal integrated with ground control systems and drone operations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Mining Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Digital Mining Company Insights

The digital mining market is characterized by the presence of established global players and emerging technology providers.

Caterpillar is a leading manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, industrial gas turbines, natural gas engines, and diesel locomotives. Headquartered in Texas, U.S., the company reported revenue of USD 67.1 billion in 2023.

Sandvik AB, founded in 1862, provides advanced solutions across industries including mining, aerospace, automotive, energy, and infrastructure, employing approximately 41,000 people globally.

Emerging participants such as Hexagon AB and Metso are strengthening their market presence through innovative digital mining solutions. Hexagon AB offers services spanning exploration, planning, drill & blast, material movement, and survey and monitoring applications.

Key Digital Mining Companies

Caterpillar

Sandvik AB

SAP

ABB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

GE, Siemens

Komatsu Mining Corp.

IBM

Hexagon AB

Conclusion

The digital mining market is poised for sustained growth through 2030, supported by rising safety concerns, increasing automation, and rapid technological advancements. The integration of AI, IoT, robotics, drones, and 3D modeling is reshaping traditional mining operations, enabling safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible practices. With Asia Pacific leading adoption and major industry players investing in end-to-end digitization, digital mining solutions are expected to become a critical enabler of productivity, cost efficiency, and long-term sustainability across the global mining industry.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.