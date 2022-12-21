Centurion University is the best civil engineering college in Bhubaneswar with 100% placements

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — People have always been most interested in pursuing careers in engineering, which is why it is the most sought-after field of study. For this reason, students from all over the world are constantly encouraged to pursue their educational goals in one of the most prestigious engineering colleges, which will not only give them a top-notch education but also 100% placement prospects once they have finished their courses. Centurion University is regarded as one of the most successful institutions with a track record of 100% placement of civil engineering programs in Bhubaneswar, yet the majority of students find it quite tough to get into such universities.

In order to have a stable future and a good career after finishing their course, many students from all over India and even from other countries have chosen to pursue Mtech and BTech programs at this university. Because of the high salaries in the jobs they obtained, their careers are fantastic and secure.

Therefore, anyone interested in enrolling in the college can find straightforward information about it in the data supplied below and apply for admission as needed for the newest batches.

Visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/engineering-college-in-odisha/ for more details.

About the University

CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT (CUTM) is a pioneer of engineering courses for the students of India right from the time of its advent. The college is known to shape communities by empowering people and their career opportunities that are based solely upon practice-oriented and experienced educators with the best-in-class learning technologies that will guide the students toward research and innovation. Taking a full course of BTech and Mtech from this university will ensure every student finds the top jobs in civil engineering with opportunities that can build their career and lives. The faculty does not only restrict their courses towards the semester exams but also enables them and guides them towards preparing for their interviews and cracking a good job. The institute is noted for using the works of renewable energy systems and preparing the students to take on real-life scenarios once they complete their education here. This is the reason why people from all around the country have put their freedom into the institute’s education system.

Contact Information

CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT (CUTM)

Address: 17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar PIN – 751009, Dist: Khurda, Odisha, India.

Phone: +91 (0674) 2596228

Fax: +91 (0674) 2596229

Website: http://www.cutm.ac.in