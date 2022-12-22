Cladding Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cladding Industry Overview

The global cladding market size was estimated at USD 210.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global cladding market is expected to be driven by the increase in construction activities across the globe, coupled with the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings. The global construction industry is experiencing sluggish growth owing to the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in poor investor confidence and a decline in construction activities, as a result, the cladding market also experienced a major setback. However, the market is expected to witness moderate growth in the coming years with the gradual economic recovery and improved business confidence.

COVID-19 had a significant and negative influence on the U.S. construction sector. The restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread and effect of the virus have hampered project development and had a negative impact on supply chains, factories, equipment, materials, and labor. This downturn had adversely impacted the growth of the construction sector, thereby hindering the growth of the cladding market.

The U.S. cladding market is expected to witness sustainable growth in the forecast period owing to the growth in the construction sector in the country. The product aids in increasing the energy efficiency of a structure, leading to a decrease in energy requirement for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Increased demand for energy-efficient construction solutions is one of the primary factors driving the market growth.

Increasing construction spending in developing countries owing to the population expansion and strong economic and industrial developments are expected to positively affect the demand for cladding products in the forecast period. The global construction market, following its recovery, is expected to witness steady growth. The cladding industry is highly competitive in terms of product differentiation, quality of claddings, and pricing. The market players focus on improving product quality in terms of durability, aesthetic appeal, and energy efficiency and are expected to undergo mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their position in domestic and international markets.

Cladding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the cladding market report based on product, application, and region:

Cladding Product Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Steel Aluminum Composite Materials Fiber Cement Terracotta Ceramic Others

Cladding Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Residential Industrial Commercial Offices Institutional

Cladding Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cladding market include

Kingspan Group

Carea Group

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd

Rieger Architectural Products

OmniMax International, Inc.

CGL Systems Ltd.

SFS Group

Cladding Corp

Centria

Trespa International B.V.

Middle East Insulation LLC

Shildan, Inc.

Avenere Cladding LLC

