Conformal Coatings Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

Conformal Coatings Industry Overview

The global conformal coatings market size was valued at USD 930.89 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of conformal coatings depends on their use in various automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense applications. With the increasing popularity of miniaturized circuitry and electronic devices, conformal coatings demand has witnessed a surge in the modern printed circuit board (PCB)-related applications.

It spreads as a thin polymeric film over the substrate at 25-250µm and conforms to the shape of the covered components, protecting them from extreme temperatures, chemicals, salt spray, and moisture. Major industry players are focusing on integrating their operations by venturing into raw material manufacturing and distribution sectors to gain a competitive edge in the market. Companies such as Dow Corning Corporation and Shin Etsu Chemical Company have entered into the distribution sector to cut down costs spent on third-party intermediaries.

The conformal coating demand in the U.S. was valued at USD 200.15 million in 2021. The high market share of the country is attributed to the presence of the well-established automotive, aerospace & defense, and electronics industry. The growing demand for durable coatings with superior corrosion resistance is expected to drive industry growth. Consumer electronics has been a significant driver contributing to the conformal coatings market growth in the U.S.

The growing adoption of wireless connectivity, technological advancements in consumer electronic equipment, and the growing popularity of wearable electronic devices are driving the consumer electronics application segment in the U.S., contributing to the conformal coatings market growth in the country. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, physical gaming events were halted, which extensively drove the demand for games such as Fortnite, a video game developed by U.S.-based Epic Games, Inc, which helped to further drive the demand for electronic devices and propel the conformal coatings market growth.

The U.S. aerospace industry is one of the largest aerospace industries in the world. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreements (BASAs) in 47 countries to facilitate the trade of U.S.-made aerospace products. Such trade agreements of U.S. aerospace sector governing bodies to grow the aerospace products trade drive the demand for conformal coatings in the U.S.

Conformal Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global conformal coatings market based on product, application, and region:

Conformal Coatings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Acrylic Epoxy Urethane Silicone Parylene

Conformal Coatings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Consumer Electronics Automotive Medical Aerospace & Defense Others

Conformal Coatings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Conformal Coatings market include

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chemtronics

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dow

H.B. Fuller Company

Chase Corp

Electrolube

Europlasma NV

MG Chemicals

KISCO LTD

Dymax Corporation

ALTANA AG

ACC Silicones Limited

CSL Silicones Inc.

Aalpha Conformal Coatings

