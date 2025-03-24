Future Electronics Announces Global Franchise Agreement with Acconeer

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is pleased to announce a new worldwide franchise agreement with Acconeer. Through this partnership, Future Electronics customers will gain access to Acconeer’s patented Pulsed Coherent Radar systems, recognized for their unmatched power consumption, compact size, and high-performance sensing capabilities.

Acconeer’s 60GHz millimeter-wave A121 radar solution, along with related modules and evaluation kits, will now be available through Future Electronics. This technology enables precise object detection, distance measurement, and motion sensing, making it ideal for industries such as automotive, IoT, and industrial automation. By expanding its portfolio with Acconeer’s products, Future Electronics reaffirms its commitment to offering customers the most advanced solutions to drive innovation in their designs.

“With this agreement in place we further increase our visibility and availability for customers worldwide,” said Ted Hansson, CEO of Acconeer. “With their strong global presence and success, Future Electronics is an important addition to our global distributor network.”

Established in 2012 from research at Lund University, Acconeer has quickly become a leader in radar sensing technology. Its Pulsed Coherent Radar systems combine extremely low power consumption with remarkable sub-millimeter precision and robust environmental performance. By integrating Acconeer’s solutions, Future Electronics continues to empower developers, fostering an environment where employees and customers alike benefit from state-of-the-art electronics innovations.

Future Electronics is dedicated to maintaining a culture of excellence and collaboration, making it an exceptional place to work. This global franchise agreement highlights the company’s unwavering focus on delivering breakthrough technologies that help customers succeed in an ever-evolving market.

For more information about Future Electronics’ new partnership with Acconeer or to explore the full range of available solutions, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

