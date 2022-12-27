Citrus Consulting Joins Salt Security Essential Partner Program

“API security leader Salt will help Citrus Consulting deliver the simplest, most comprehensive and most effective API security using cloud-scale big data with AI and ML“

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Citrus Consulting Services, an information technology consultancy firm serving the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region, today announced a strategic partnership with Salt Security, the leading API security company. As part of the announcement, Citrus Consulting has joined the Salt Security Essential Partner Program, empowering its clients to protect their modern applications and digital transformation initiatives with the industry’s most mature and proven API security platform.

The Salt Security Essential Partner Program helps a growing network of distributors, channel partners, consultancies, and integrators address escalating API security threats for their global enterprise clients. In its Q3 State of API Security report, Salt Labs, the Salt Security research team dedicated to API threat research, found that 94% of organizations have experienced an API security incident over the last 12 months.

“With its API security expertise and extensive enterprise customer experience, Salt Security is an ideal partner for Citrus Consulting to guarantee our customers’ digital security,” said Reghu Mohandas, Vice President, Citrus Consulting. “Being part of the Salt Essential Partner Program will allow us to better understand our clients’ API security challenges and protect APIs across the full API lifecycle – from development to deployment to runtime.”

The partnership allows Citrus to combine its industry-leading consulting services with the Salt Security API Protection Platform to help its clients drive digital innovation and growth with the simplest, most robust, and most effective API security. Only Salt Security applies cloud-scale big data with time-tested AI and ML algorithms, to provide context-based, continuous analysis of APIs across their lifecycle.

“The Salt Security team is excited to partner with Citrus Consulting and make our award-winning API Protection Platform available across the META region,” said Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC, Salt Security. “Citrus Consulting works tirelessly to improve digital security for its customers. We look forward to working with their team to solve their clients’ API security challenges, thereby enabling them to focus their time and attention on tomorrow’s business innovation without worrying about API security threats.”

About the Salt Security Essential Partner Program

The Salt Security Essential Partner Program provides technical enablement services and additional guidance and specialized support for channel partners. The flexibility and scale of the Salt Security Essential Program enable its channel partner customers to confidently innovate in spite of accelerating API attacks. For more information on the Salt Security Essential Partner Program, please visit https://salt.security/partners.

About Citrus Consulting

Citrus Consulting is a strategic technology advisory company offering advanced consulting services for customers looking to implement cutting edge technologies across a range of digital infrastructures. With dedicated teams focusing on multiple service delivery competencies across cybersecurity, cloud native infrastructure, and virtualisation services, Citrus Consulting helps its customers on their digital transformation journey by offering end-to-end consulting, professional and managed services. Its primary services revolve around helping customers on their cloud and digital transformation roadmaps and ensuring the security of their digital infrastructure. Citrus Consulting is an advanced consulting partner with AWS, and has been awarded the Digital Transformation partner for 2021 with VMware and Professional Services Partner for Splunk.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit:https://salt.security/