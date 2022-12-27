GROWVITA – A NUTRITIONAL HEALTH DRINK POWDER

Haryana, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — The concepts of energy and health have perhaps never been as popular as it is now. Today almost all major food & drinks brands are desperately seeking ‘nutritional’ status for their fare. With cut throat competition in the market, brand strategists and marketers are eager to refresh their brand’s positioning and image. Also since consumers are getting more conscious about what they are consuming, it has become even more necessary for manufacturers to provide healthy products. As it is the ‘health’ tag that becomes their ‘open sesame’ to the consumer universe.

Malted beverages are very popular in India and are popularly known as health drinks. Even when marketers have positioned these beverages as nutritious drinks, these are also widely consumed as taste enhancers to encourage drinking of milk among growing children. There are various Malt- based hot drinks in the market-such as GroVita that have repositioned themselves as health drinks and are completely suitable for consumers who look for such health drinks that are both healthy and tasty.

Malt present in Malt-based drinks are germinated cereal grains that have been dried in a process known as malting. The grains are made to germinate by soaking in water, and are then halted from germinating further by drying with hot air. Malt is perfectly suited as a dietary supplement in a low-protein diet. Its carbohydrates are largely broken down and are thus easy to digest for humans. Malt also contains more than 30 essential minerals and all important vitamins including vitamins A, D and E. These malt drink mixes are not only beneficial for kids but also for adults. One of the important vitamins found in Malt is folic acid, which is particularly essential for pregnant women as its deficiency can cause spinal problems in the unborn child. Research has also shown that moderate and regular consumption of malt helps to prevent coronary heart disease. For many years, malt has been added to the diets of infants and elderly persons as nutritious supplements.

Along with the nutritional benefits GrowVita provides, it is also very tasty. As children prefer sugary flavoured milk drinks chocolate drinks. It makes the healthiest choice for kids and is the best protein powder for children as well as adults. Mixing one or two tablespoon of GrowVita and milk together can give you Nutrition and health drinks in India for kids, i.e. a complete set of nutrition.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email:pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://growvita.in/