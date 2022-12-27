IEM is Emerging as the Top Computer Science Engineering College in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Computer Science and Engineering department of IEM is a very old department for which IEM has earned the fame of being one of the best Computer Science and Engineering colleges. Excellent placement support and reputation of this departments attract bright students from all corners of the country. Students not only show brilliant performance in academics, they also can display their talents in games, debates, quizzes and similar other activities.

As Computer Science and Engineering college, IEM has energetic and highly talented faculty members. The faculties bring the right blend of industry experience and academics. Thus, students get the opportunity to have real-life experience of the industry together with theoretical knowledge. The college organizes various seminars, workshops, conferences and so on.

IEM aims at educating students in such a way that they can achieve full potential in computer science and engineering. They acquire an in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of the subject together with professional practice. The faculties adapt innovative teaching process and impart training in accordance to contemporary trends. Through its academic and practical training, IEM Computer Science and Engineering college encourage students to take up corporate social responsibilities.

IEM ensures that students receive industry-relevant and outcome-based education having international repute. The institute shows rapid advancement in Computer Science and Engineering. To know more about this college, visit its website at www.iem.edu.in. This is the right institute for students willing to have lifelong learning experience and secure a good position in Computer Science and Engineering.

Visit https://iem.edu.in/iem-college-of-engineering/department-computer-science-engineering-cse/ for more details.

About the IEM Group

IEM group is a reputed educational group. It is one of the prominent names in industry-centered academic training organizations. IEM group has gained reputation for its strong base in R&D in multifaceted areas and teaching. IEM intends to serve the future generation and the country with its unmatchable excellence and self-sufficiency. This organization has NBA accredited departments and students of this institute perform brilliantly. IEM ensures 100% placement to its management and engineering students.

