The Amazing AOL Backup Application by Softaken Software

Austin, Texas, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software recently launched a new solution called “Softaken Software AOL Backup Application” With this application, all of your AOL emails may be instantly backed up without compromising the original content. Various file types, including PST, EML, EMLX, MBOX, HTML, Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Office 365, Live Exchange, and others, are supported by the application for archiving AOL email.

The user interface of this solution is so simple and quick that any user, regardless of technical ability, may use it. This most recent utility’s best quality is that it works flawlessly on all versions of Windows, including Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP, and Vista.

Most people run into issues while trying to back up their AOL emails. To solve this kind of problem, Softaken Software developed the AOL Backup Application. With the help of this service, users can create a backup of their whole AOL email database. The application maintains all internal folder structures, text formatting, and email attributes.

This utility offers a wide range of useful functionality:

AOL emails can be easily converted to Outlook PST, EML, EMLX, MBOX, and HTML formats with the help of this professional tool.

The ability to continuously back up AOL emails is one of this great solution’s many strengths.

Using the application, users can select and export one or more mailboxes (including the inbox, trash, sent items, etc.) into pst and other formats.

With this reliable solution, users can access AOL cloud data to Thunderbird, Windows Live Mail, and Outlook edition.

Users of this program can select dates for email backups using the Date filter option.

This program functions perfectly on Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11 platforms.

No-cost trial version:

You can test the features of the software by downloading the trial version. In the free trial version of this software, you are only able to back up a certain quantity of emails per mailbox. If you are happy with the software, you can buy the appropriate license for your requirements.

About Company

Softaken Software is a well-known company in the IT industry. Data backup, data management, data recovery, and email migration are just a few of the uses for Softaken Software’s products. Each tool has undergone thorough testing and is simple to use.

Click here for more information: – https://www.softakensoftware.com/aol-backup.html