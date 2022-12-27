Primera Med Tech – Health Information Management Services

Digitizing Healthcare, A Record at a Time

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Medical Transcription and Indexing comprise the cornerstones of the US healthcare Industry since they create patient health data. Our Health Information Management (HIM) services empower healthcare facilities to maintain high data quality and vastly reduce the reflex time of record retrieval. From misdiagnosis to denied claims, the instances of unforced errors would quickly increase.

WHAT WE DO

We enable medical staff to access patient health information on demand and deliver the most effective treatment options.

HIM services are the lifeline of the healthcare industry. Without the invaluable insights from organized patient healthcare data, process redundancies and inaccurate clinical interventions would quickly derail the industry’s march toward Value-Based Care.