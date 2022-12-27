UEM is Emerging as the Top B.Tech College in Kolkata, West Bengal with 100% Job Assistance

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — UEM is one of the top private engineering colleges in Kolkata. The Engineering Department of this institute has achieved the highest standard with regard to teaching and research. Further, this engineering college of Kolkata also ranks at the top because of its qualified faculty members, top grade education and state-of-the-art infrastructure. International exposure of UEM attracts huge number of students from all corners of the world.

The faculties of UEM ensures that the students of B. Tech as well M. Tech achieve both technical knowledge and engineering skills in course of their engineering study. This institute has earned the name of the top B. Tech and M. Tech college in Kolkata. The Engineering Department of the college is the largest one.

UEM Engineering College aims at addressing the most important challenges of the world with technology and science. The college provides the world’s best engineering academics and faculty members required for achieving success. The curriculum and the supporting staff provide 100% job placement to the students in the top corporate companies.

Visit the website of the institute at www.uem.edu.into gain more knowledge about the engineering college and their educational structure. UEM offers various fields of specializations in engineering. Therefore, students with varied interest can find their suitable specialization in UEM.

Visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/department-of-engineering/ for more details.

About the Institute

UEM Kolkata is in New Town. Being in a popular location, students of this University got exposure to the top corporates. This institute is amongst the top 10 institutes of this country, after NITs and IITs. UEM group is a renowned educational group catering industry-relevant academic training. UEM intends to build up the future of students with strong educational base and practical knowledge. This institute opens up the doors for those who wish to dream for a secured future.

Contact Details

UEM

Campus Address: University Area, Plot No. III – B/5, New Town,

Action Area – III, Kolkata – 700160

Admission Offices

City Office (IEM, Salt Lake, Kolkata):IEM Ashram Building, GN-34/2, Sector – V, Salt Lake Electronics Complex,Kolkata – 700 091

Phone No.: 8010700500

City Office (IEM, Salt Lake, Kolkata):INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (IEM), GURUKUL CAMPUS, Y-12, Sector – V, Salt Lake Electronics Complex, Kolkata – 700091

Phone No.: 8010700500, 033 2357 2059, 033 2357 2995

University Campus: University Area, Plot No III-B/5, Main Arterial Road, New Town Action Area – III, Kolkata – 700160

Phone No.: +918274088608 / 8010700500 / 03323572059 / 03323572995

E-mail: admissions@iemcal.com

Website: www.uem.edu.in/kolkata