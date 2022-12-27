Calling All Otaku! FAN EXPO New Orleans Unveils Anime Lineup: Voice Actors, Programming, Maid Café

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Anime fandom is a growing part of FAN EXPO events, and we’re pleased to be adding a variety of elements of your favorite Japanese animation to the show floor at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. From celebrity voice actor appearances to themed programming to an actual Akihabara-style Maid Café presentation, there’s something for every Anime fan.

Among the celebrity guests are stars who voice characters from favorites in the anime world, including Maile Flanagan (“Naruto”); Megan Shipman and Natalie Van Sistine (“Spy x Family”); Robbie Daymond and Max Mittleman (“One Punch Man”); and Monica Rial, Josh Grelle, Luci Christian and Chris Wehkamp (“My Hero Academia”). The Anime and voice acting section in the celebrity area is among the most popular areas on the entire FAN EXPO show floor, and this lineup is sure to attract a large following in New Orleans.

Programming geared towards Anime fans is also on tap, with panels including Anime Trivia, Kawaii Culture in Japan, K-Pop Random Dance, Anime Cosplay Meetups, Anime Screenings, and more. It’s part of a dedicated Anime area featuring the NOLA Rufflebutts, Japanese street fashion club, Macross fan group, Zero-G Love, and an Itasha car exhibit.

And for fans who just can’t enough Anime, Maid Café Mikkusu presents a full Maid Café, complete with beverage, a kawaii meet and greet with the maids, a short stage performance, games, and other immersive elements, with tickets starting at $25. There are even a limited number of deluxe tickets available with early access, preferred seating and other extras.

The Anime offerings supplement the outstanding celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans headlined by legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom”) and Bonnie Wright (“Ginny Weasley”) of the Harry Potter franchise; Christina Ricci (“Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”); Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”); Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, The Goonies); Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian,” “Supernatural”); Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Her Universe founder); “The Office” standouts Kate Flannery and Leslie Baker; the “Stranger Things” trio of Joseph Quinn, Grace Van Dien and Raphael Luce, and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are on sale at http://www.fanexponeworleans.com, with individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Package available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Additional guests, exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

