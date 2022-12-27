Automotive Retail Software Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 27— /EPR Network/Automotive Retail Software Market is anticipated growing 1.6x by the end forecast period, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

The global automotive software industry is growing day by day, and with the gained traction of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, the automotive embedded software has become a key area for innovation that will grow up the market. The advanced services and technology in connected cars are attributed to the growth of automotive software for connected services. These services through cloud platforms allow drivers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, insurance companies, carriers, service stations, and other authorities to be connected in real-time with each other.

By Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment holds the largest market share. The vehicle safety mandates, rising demand for connected vehicles, increasing electrical & electronic components adoption, continuous development in V2X technology, and fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with the increasing stringency of emission norms have propelled the growth of the passenger car segment in the automotive software market.

Automotive Retail Software Market Segmentation:

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort System

Powertrain System

Infotainment System

Communication System

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Connected Services

Autonomous Driving

HMI Application

Biometrics

Others

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Software

Operating System

Middleware

Application software

Global Automotive Retail Software Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Based on the region, the Automotive Retail Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest global automotive retail software market share.

Major market players covered in the Automotive Retail Software Market:

Robert Bosch

NXP

Renesas Electronics

BlackBerry

NVIDIA (US),

Airbiquity

Elektrobit

Green Hills Software

Wind River Systems

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share

Tier 2 players

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

