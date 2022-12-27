Automotive Retail Software Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 27— /EPR Network/Automotive Retail Software Market is anticipated growing 1.6x by the end forecast period, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

The global automotive software industry is growing day by day, and with the gained traction of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, the automotive embedded software has become a key area for innovation that will grow up the market. The advanced services and technology in connected cars are attributed to the growth of automotive software for connected services. These services through cloud platforms allow drivers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, insurance companies, carriers, service stations, and other authorities to be connected in real-time with each other.

By Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment holds the largest market share. The vehicle safety mandates, rising demand for connected vehicles, increasing electrical & electronic components adoption, continuous development in V2X technology, and fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with the increasing stringency of emission norms have propelled the growth of the passenger car segment in the automotive software market.

Automotive Retail Software Market Segmentation:

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Application

  • ADAS & Safety Systems
  • Body Control & Comfort System
  • Powertrain System
  • Infotainment System
  • Communication System
  • Vehicle Management & Telematics
  • Connected Services
  • Autonomous Driving
  • HMI Application
  • Biometrics
  • Others

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger car
  • LCV
  • HCV

Automotive Retail Software Market, by Software

  • Operating System
  • Middleware
  • Application software

Global Automotive Retail Software Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • The Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America
    • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Based on the region, the Automotive Retail Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest global automotive retail software market share.

Major market players covered in the Automotive Retail Software Market:  

  • Robert Bosch
  • NXP
  • Renesas Electronics
  • BlackBerry
  • NVIDIA (US),
  • Airbiquity
  • Elektrobit
  • Green Hills Software
  • Wind River Systems

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share
  • Tier 2 players
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data points affecting the market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Automotive Retail Software market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Automotive Retail Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

