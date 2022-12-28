Michaela Mancusi Joins BTI as Move Coordinator/Customer Service Manager

Hanover, MA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently hired Michaela Mancusi as its new move coordinator/customer service manager. She comes to BTI from Trader Joe’s where she worked as a manager at the chain’s Brookline location.

In her role as move coordinator, Mancusi will be the point of contact for commercial and residential client, managing and overseeing each phase of a move. As customer service manager, she will provide support for existing BTI client.

“We’ve not seen a market like this before. On the residential side, it’s been a seller’s market with many people jumping at the opportunity. Commercially, it’s been slow for traditional office space, but with a lot of activity with laboratories relocating,” said BTI Owner George Rohlfing. “For all of the above and then some, we’re happy to have Michaela on board. Her years of experience as a manager will be invaluable as a move coordinator.”

Said Mancusi, “I’m very excited for this opportunity with BTI. Having worked as a manager in the retail grocery industry for more than 20 years, I was very hands on in working with both customers and staff. I’m looking forward to sharing what I know and applying to a new industry, moving and logistics.”

Mancusi and her husband Jarrod live on the South Shore with their three daughters ages, 13, 11 and 9.

BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com or call 800-766-7724.