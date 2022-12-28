Creative Diagnostics Introduces Plaque Reduction Assay Service for Research Applications

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics recently introduced Plaque Reduction Assay services to detect antibodies from testing serum and viruses within diseased materials to diagnose viral infectious diseases.

Under normal circumstances, healthy cells can take up reactive dyes during metabolism, but when cells are infected with viruses, they lose their ability to take up the dye, resulting in colorless plaques. Meanwhile, after specific antibodies and infected cells neutralize the viruses, the number of cellular plaques formed is reduced correspondingly. Therefore, the antibody titers for neutralizing viruses can be calculated from the number of cellular plaques.

Plaque reduction assays measure the plaque formation efficiency of viruses in the presence of various concentrations of test articles. The time it takes for plaques to become visible depends on the kinetics of viral replication and can vary from 24 hours to several weeks. Since plaques need to be at least 1 mm wide for accurate scoring (especially with the naked eye), this analysis is usually performed on 24 or 6 well plates, as smaller wells will affect readability and resolution. The plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) is a variant of the plaque reduction assay and is considered the gold standard for the detection of neutralizing antibodies to certain viruses (i.e., dengue virus).

Creative Diagnostics provides antiviral testing and custom early detection solutions to life science companies working in the field of antiviral and infectious disease diagnosis. It now offers different services to meet the needs of its clients, including a wide range of antiviral testing options (such as plaque reduction assays). The plaque reduction assay is a powerful and well-established test because it has been developed over an extended period of time and thoroughly optimized by Creative Diagnostics’ experienced experts.

For viruses that are only mildly cytopathic or take a long time to form plaques, scientists from Creative Diagnostics will use immunostaining of infected foci to provide faster results in a smaller format without sacrificing accuracy. Its scientists will use standard serums as the baseline for each outcome, allowing comparisons across experiments and over time.

“We can help customers use anti-toxin serum to check toxins in pathological materials and identify the types of bacterial toxins. It is also possible to determine antiviral serum or antitoxin titers and recognize and classify newly isolated viruses,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics. “We’ll make these testing more accessible and provide laboratorians with more agility when identifying viruses, including but not limited to dengue virus, hepatitis B virus, herpes simplex virus, human cytomegalovirus, and human immunodeficiency virus.”

If you need more information regarding the Plaque Reduction Assay Service or have any questions related to the in vitro antiviral testing, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. It provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, including the need for high-security infrastructures, an understanding of biosafety regulations, and expertise in multiple virus systems.