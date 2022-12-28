Intumescent Coatings Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Intumescent Coatings Industry Overview

The global intumescent coatings market size was estimated at USD 1,100.79 million in 2021 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

High product demand in the oil & gas sector, owing to stringent regulations, coupled with rise in exploration activities across the globe is likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, the demand from construction segment is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Intumescent coatings are used in the oil & gas industry to provide fire protection to onshore and offshore steel structures at high temperatures of 1,100°C and above. They are also used to protect structural steel from moisture and chemical exposures, which makes the steel brittle. These coatings provide protection against pool fires and jet fires. Increasing energy demand is expected to fuel oil & gas industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for intumescent coating throughout the forecast period.

Ascending demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) on account of the maturity of conventional oil & gas resources market is expected to emerge as a major driving factor for the growth of intumescent coatings market. Increased global investments in the maintenance and repair of oil & gas drilling devices and platforms are also anticipated to drive the demand for intumescent coatings. In addition, increasing investments for shale gas exploration in the U.S. is also likely to propel the product demand during the next seven years.

Introduction of advanced thin film, light-weight intumescent coatings are expected to drive the demand further. Increased awareness about the fireproofing of residential buildings is likely to impel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for cellulosic intumescent coatings to protect the structural integrity of reinforced steel in buildings is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Intumescent Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intumescent coatings market report based on the technology, application, end-use and region:

  • Intumescent Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • Water-based
    • Solvent-based
    • Epoxy-based
  • Intumescent Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • Hydrocarbon
    • Cellulosic
  • Intumescent Coatings End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • Construction
    • Oil & Gas
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Intumescent Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Central & South America
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Intumescent Coatings market include

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Jotun
  • Contego International Inc.
  • Hempel A/S
  • No-Burn Inc.
  • Nullifire
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Carboline
  • Albi Protective Coatings
  • Isolatek International
  • Flame Control Coatings
  • Rudolf Hensel GmbH
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • 3M
  • Sika AG
  • Tor Coatings

