Intumescent Coatings Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Intumescent Coatings Industry Overview

The global intumescent coatings market size was estimated at USD 1,100.79 million in 2021 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

High product demand in the oil & gas sector, owing to stringent regulations, coupled with rise in exploration activities across the globe is likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, the demand from construction segment is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Intumescent coatings are used in the oil & gas industry to provide fire protection to onshore and offshore steel structures at high temperatures of 1,100°C and above. They are also used to protect structural steel from moisture and chemical exposures, which makes the steel brittle. These coatings provide protection against pool fires and jet fires. Increasing energy demand is expected to fuel oil & gas industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for intumescent coating throughout the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Ascending demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) on account of the maturity of conventional oil & gas resources market is expected to emerge as a major driving factor for the growth of intumescent coatings market. Increased global investments in the maintenance and repair of oil & gas drilling devices and platforms are also anticipated to drive the demand for intumescent coatings. In addition, increasing investments for shale gas exploration in the U.S. is also likely to propel the product demand during the next seven years.

Introduction of advanced thin film, light-weight intumescent coatings are expected to drive the demand further. Increased awareness about the fireproofing of residential buildings is likely to impel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for cellulosic intumescent coatings to protect the structural integrity of reinforced steel in buildings is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Fire Fighting Foam Market – The global fire fighting foam market size was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global fire fighting foam market size was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. Physical Vapor Deposition Market – The global physical vapor deposition market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Intumescent Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intumescent coatings market report based on the technology, application, end-use and region:

Intumescent Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Water-based Solvent-based Epoxy-based

Intumescent Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Hydrocarbon Cellulosic

Intumescent Coatings End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Construction Oil & Gas Automotive Others

Intumescent Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Intumescent Coatings market include

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun

Contego International Inc.

Hempel A/S

No-Burn Inc.

Nullifire

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Carboline

Albi Protective Coatings

Isolatek International

Flame Control Coatings

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

PPG Industries, Inc.

3M

Sika AG

Tor Coatings

Order a free sample PDF of the Intumescent Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter