Stevia Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2023-2033

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 28— /EPR Network/The global Stevia market size was valued at USD 664 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,434.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Stevia in global, including the following market information:

Global Stevia Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Stevia Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (MT)

Global top five Stevia companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Stevia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stevia Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Stevia

Reb M

Reb D

Global Stevia Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Health Care Products

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics

Others

Global Stevia Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Stevia revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Stevia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stevia sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Stevia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Purecircle Limited

Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

Layn

Zhucheng Haotian

Cargill (Evolva)

Sunwin Stevia International

GLG Life Tech

Tate & Lyle

Morita Kagakau Kogyo

Tianjin Jianfeng

Hunan NutraMax

HuZhou LiuYin Biological

