Global Coal Handling System Market Is Slated To Expand At Around 4% CAGR By 2030

Coal handling systems are vital for the smooth and efficient flow of material and management of related systems. In its latest report on the coal handling system market, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Fact.MR analyses key factors that will fuel adoption over this decade.

The study tracks demand in over 20+ countries, which points towards APEJ being the largest market. There is also a detailed chapter on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on this sector. Demand from thermal power plants is high, and this trend will continue through 2030. Fact.MR has studied the coal handling system market in detail, providing exhaustive analysis on market drivers, barriers, competitive scenario, and business potential over the coming years.

The sales of coal handling system in coal mines is expected surpass those in other applications such as seaports, although lucrativeness thermal power plant persists. According to the report, volume of coal handling system sold in thermal power plants is expected to surpass 2800 units by end of 2028, translating into significant volume share of over 60% of the overall coal handling system market.

The development of long distance coal handling system such as pipe conveyors is expected to augur well for the growth of the coal handling system market. Long distance coal handling system is a fully enclosed material handling system. Such coal handling system can provide environmental protection, use less energy, have high capacity and ensure efficient and safe transportation of the material.

Coal Handling System Market Segmentation by Category

Application Coal Mines

Others

Sea Ports

Thermal Power Plants Region APEJ

CIS and Russia

Europe

Japan

Latin America

MEA

North America

Growing sales of coal handling system such as conveyors and feeders are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the coal handling system market. The report estimates that the demand for conveyors is projected to expand at a relatively higher rate as compared to other coal handling system throughout the period of assessment.

Overall the coal handling system market outlook is likely to remain positive in the forthcoming years with the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region to remain at the forefront of sales and innovation.

