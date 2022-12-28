Hexacopter Market Is Growing With A CAGR of Around 16.5% by 2033

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The hexacopter market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 6,305.4 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 29,038.3 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 16.5% from 2023-2033.

In 2023, the global drone market is estimated to have around 7.6 million unit shipments, while the drone market is projected to grow at 15.3% CAGR. In terms of volume, hexacopters will have nearly 1.4 million units’ demand, wherein sales of hexacopters accounted for nearly 19% share of the global drone market at the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

UAV hardware manufacturers are focusing on developing their own sensors, software, and radars, which pushes third party producers off the market. All these factors widen the scope of the drone market including the hexacopters.

Acecore Technologies released its latest multi-rotor drone platform designed for commercial, professional, and industrial applications in 2020. The Acecore Noa which is basically a hexacopter combines heavy lifting capability with flight endurance, lifting payloads of up to 20kg and flying for up to 60 minutes.

In 2020, Elistair announced the development of a new Orion 2 drone for industrial, military, and government applications. Unlike other multirotor drones, this Orion 2 hexacopter will provide full-day surveillance that is up to 24 hours, making it a true permanent surveillance platform.

Key Companies Profiled:

Acecore Technologies

AirRobot

Ascending Technologies

ATYges Engineering

Aurelia Technologies Inc

AutoCopter Corporation

BLUE BEAR

Challenger Aerospace & Defense

Elistair

FalconViz

MikroKopter

RAD?CO

Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development CO.,LTD

Vision Aerial, Inc.

Segmentation of Hexacopter Industry Research

By Payload : Less Than 5 kg 5-10 kg Above 10 kg

By Drone Type : Consumer / Civil Commercial Military

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



