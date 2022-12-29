N95 Mask Market Trends, Drivers And Restraints By 2030

N95 Mask Industry Overview

The global N95 mask market size was estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is expected to be driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, worker safety, rising cases of infectious biological diseases worldwide, and stringent mask regulations, which have increased demand for N95 masks. The global economic recovery has been jolted by the quick emergence of the omicron strain in 2021. High transmissibility and ability to infect the vaccinated may lead to the imposition of lockdowns and cause supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, increased demand for respirators and masks, combined with stringent respiratory safety standards in various end-user industries, is projected to drive the market.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. consumed around 50 million N95 masks each year, according to the Department of Defense. During the pandemic, demand rose to around 140 million during a 90-day peak-use period in 2020. Furthermore, the country is set to distribute around 400 million free N95 masks from its Strategic National Stockpile from February 2022. The oil and gas sector is experiencing positive growth as energy consumption is returning to pre-crisis levels, coupled with economic rebound and lower gas prices. Growing concerns regarding airborne contaminants including smoke, carbon monoxide, and toxic gases in petrochemical and oil and gas industries are expected to boost demand for N95 masks over the forecast period.

The manufacturers have partnered with distributors for expanding their market reach in various regions. N95 masks are also distributed to end-users globally through online and offline distribution channels. Some of the key distributors include Henry Schein, Inc.; Fisher Scientific; VWR International, LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; W.W. Grainger, Inc.; and Westnet, Inc. The market for N95 masks is characterized by the presence of well-established global as well as regional players that have a broad product portfolio, extensive distribution networks, and large financial capacities, which is expected to demotivate new entrants. However, the spiraling product demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, coupled with their shortages, is expected to attract new players to the market.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company have launched a Protex N95 mask for prolonged use that is NIOSH-approved with the patent-pending Protex ADC comfort system

Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company have launched a Protex N95 mask for prolonged use that is NIOSH-approved with the patent-pending Protex ADC comfort system January 2021: 3M company increased its production capacity of N95 masks by USD 2.5 billion annually owing to the continued demand for respirators from the general public and government contracts

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global N95 mask market include

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd

Medisca, Inc.

O&M Halyard

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Moldex-Metric

Makrite

Prestige Ameritech

Crosstex International, Inc.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd.

