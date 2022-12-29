Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market Size And Forecast For Application Segments 2030

Powered Air Purifying Respirators Industry Overview

The global powered air purifying respirators market size was estimated at USD 2.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The industry growth is expected to be driven by the emergence of various infectious biohazards and the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the use of these products by doctors and healthcare workers has increased as they offer maximum protection from coronavirus as compared to reusable elastomeric half-face piece respirators and N95 FFRs. From the beginning of 2021, all the business started their operations normally, due to which, the demand for powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) increased from various industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, industrial, and others.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, healthcare workers are at a high risk of contracting respiratory illnesses during checkups and operations of patients, which is expected to boost the demand for these products in the U.S. Stringent regulatory norms regarding employee health and safety in high-risk activities in the U.S. are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. A growing number of large-scale infrastructure investments, including hotels and medical hospital projects in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles, are expected to drive the market. Growing demand for floor space expansion in various industries has led to an increase in construction and renovation projects in the country. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on product demand.

PAPR production is highly capital-intensive due to the high costs of raw materials and complex manufacturing processes. Major raw material suppliers & material manufacturers have integrated along the value chain to develop these products and accessories in a cost-efficient manner. Initial capital investment is high, and this is expected to be an entry barrier for new market participants. A complex manufacturing process, coupled with the need to fulfill safety requirements, is a major challenge in this industry. PAPRs that fail to comply with safety standards will not be available for commercial sales. Any loopholes in the manufacturing process would lead to the rejection of the product due to stringent norms. This can be a major challenge for the market.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Gentex Corp. acquired Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a supplier of military equipment, commercial air, and life support, in New Zealand and Australia. This acquisition will further enable Gentex to cater to its customers in the aforementioned countries.

Gentex Corp. acquired Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a supplier of military equipment, commercial air, and life support, in New Zealand and Australia. This acquisition will further enable Gentex to cater to its customers in the aforementioned countries. August 2019: Optrel AG launched the e3000X PAPR system, which protects workers from particles, such as smoke, aerosols, or dust.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global powered air purifying respirators market include

3M

Avon Rubber PLC

Bullard

ILC Dover

Honeywell International, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Optrel AG

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sundstrom Safety AB

