Yeast Beta-glucan Market Analysis, Size, Growth Rate, Demand And Forecast 2030

Yeast Beta-glucan Industry Overview

The global yeast beta-glucan market size was valued at USD 174.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Growing product demand in functional food and animal feed applications is expected to be a key driving factor for the market over the forecast period.

The rising number of chronic diseases and burgeoning geriatric population are among the key factors that are fueling the demand for functional foods across the globe. Children and women, especially in developing countries, are more prone to low immunity levels. The aforementioned factors, coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding health, are expected to propel the demand for immunity-boosting ingredients such as the product.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Yeast Beta-glucan Market

A significant number of consumers are opting for preventive regimens rather than after-treatment medications. Product innovations, especially in the nutrition segment, are expected to propel the demand for yeast beta-glucan-containing nutraceuticals and medicines over the projected period.

The U.S. accounted for the largest volume share of over 75.0% in the North American market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. High consumer spending on functional food items and dietary supplements is expected to drive the product demand in the country over the projected period.

The immune-boosting properties made the product one of the most researched ingredients during the pandemic. Research carried out in Unité de Glycobiologie Structurale et Fonctionnelle (UGSF) in 2020 concluded that it helps in improving immune defense before a patient is contracted with respiratory virus infections, especially SARS-CoV-2.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has shifted the attention of key players toward manufacturing healthy and immunity-boosting. According to the leading manufacturer of beta-glucan, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, the demand for beta-glucans, especially post-pandemic, is expected to match the demand for vitamins and omega-3 tablets.

Though the product offers great nutritional benefits, the manufacturers are facing challenges regarding its compatibility with other food components. Moreover, manufacturers find it difficult to keep the nutritional composition during processing and eliminate the risk of degradation. These factors are anticipated to create a challenge in the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports

Sugar Substitutes Market : The global sugar substitutes market was valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global sugar substitutes market was valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Commercial Seaweed Market: The global commercial seaweed market size was USD 9.9 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global yeast beta-glucan market include:

Cargill, Incorporated

Lesaffre Human Care

EMD Millipore

Biorigin

Kerry Group plc

Lallemand, Inc.

Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Van Wankum Ingredients

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Leiber

Order a free sample PDF of Yeast Beta-glucan Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.