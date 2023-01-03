Italy Foliar Fertilizer Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2030

Italy Foliar Fertilizer Industry Overview

The Italy foliar fertilizer market size was estimated at USD 97.02 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising awareness regarding crop protection to achieve better yield in Italy is expected to boost the product demand for fertilizers that highly emphasize crop yield, as a primary tool in agricultural production is a key factor driving the industry growth. In addition, the rising consumption of fertilizers for effective and increased agricultural productivity is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. The growing usage of biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers to improve crop growth has resulted in high demand for the product in Europe.

A major factor contributing to the market growth has been a rise in distribution channels. These products are being increasingly supplied through wholesalers and retailers. The agro service providers are expected to be important channels for propelling the industry growth. The supply chain plays a significant role in the production and transportation of fertilizers. The growth of the industry is highly dependent on the adoption of efficient supply chains. Industry participants are facing various problems concerning production, logistics, and operations. Increasing innovations in the agriculture industry, such as nutrient management practices, new crop varieties, farm machinery, and novel agricultural practices, have contributed significantly to the increasing product demand and the transformation of Italy’s agriculture sector. Foliar fertilizers can be produced using organic as well as synthetic raw materials. Product sales mainly depend on the producer’s ability to bring diverse products to the industry and distribute them through large-scale supermarkets or retailers.

Unfortunately, Italy was first the country, which faced the COVID-19 crises in the European region. Lack of labor, slower transportation, an operational shutdown of agro-chemical, as well as fertilizer manufacturing plants, created a huge demand-supply gap in the country. However, stockpiling of goods and a favorable initiative by the country’s government to incorporate fertilizer products in the essential category have helped maintain market stability.

Market Share Insights

January 2021: ICL Group acquired Fertiláqua, a specialty plant nutrition company. This initiative taken by the former company was aimed at expanding its organic fertilizers sales by utilizing a strong market presence and distribution capabilities

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Italy foliar fertilizer market include

ICL

Timac Agro

Akzo Nobel N.V.

E D & F Man Holdings Limited

PAVONI & C SPA

Arpa Speciali S.r.l

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile (SQM S.A.)

Valagro

Trade Corporation International

Biolchim SPA

EuroChem

URALCHEM JSC

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Haifa Negev technologies LTD

COMPO EXPERT

MUGAVERO

Hydro Fert

