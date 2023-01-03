Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is driven by Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based BI Software Solutions

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Jan 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare Business Intelligence Industry Overview

The global healthcare business intelligence market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The healthcare BI industry offers benefits such as improved patient safety, minimized costs, and increased revenue earning which enhances financial and operations outcomes. Also, it ensures better clinical performance and better patient outcomes. The healthcare industry is moving into the data-driven world, thereby, increasing the demand for BI tools. The increased adoption of cloud-based BI tools, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications by renowned market players, patient engagement CRM owing to their properties such as agility and accessibility is propelling the growth.

The adoption of cloud-based software allows hospitals, health providers, payers, and life sciences manufacturers to convert their data into insightful dashboards and graphs, thereby impelling the market growth. In March 2020, the Australian Department of Health launched the Coronavirus Australia App using Google Cloud to deliver real-time information about the virus spread patterns, lockdowns and restrictions, and Covid-19 specific healthcare information. The interactive graphs and dashboard allow the end-user to directly manage revenues, patient care status, service rate comparisons, patient admission trends, and easy access to patient data without going through multiple data siloes. The BI-enabled analytics graphs allow end-user efficiently data-supported decisions to reduce operating costs, improvise service, and propel market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a mobile-friendly BI solution for staying updated is another vital factor driving revenue growth.

The major benefit of BI also includes improved risk management. Predictive analytics enables healthcare institutions to prevent potential medical challenges patients would face and helps to take timely precautionary measures to mitigate the impact. Also, it is useful in operational management, epidemiology. These BI tools provide critical information in a simplified manner that can be easily interpreted by the users. Also, it supports large-scale data distribution, wherein large volumes of personalized BI content can be efficiently shared with multiple end-users. Thus, owing to the valuable new data insights offered by healthcare BI, the demand for software solutions and services is anticipated to rise at a steady pace over the forecast period. Moreover, the government regulations in countries like the U.S. and Europe allow boosting the uptake of healthcare BI solutions.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market based on the type of component, mode of delivery, application, deployment, end use, and region:

Healthcare Business Intelligence Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Software

Services

Healthcare Business Intelligence Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Healthcare Business Intelligence Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Financial Analysis

Operational Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Patient Care

Healthcare Business Intelligence Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Self-service BI

Corporate BI

Healthcare Business Intelligence End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Payers

Healthcare Providers

Health Information Exchanges (HIEs)

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

Third-party Administrators (TPAs)

Healthcare Business Intelligence Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Healthcare Business Intelligence Industry include

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Tableau Software Inc.

Perficient Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

Infor Inc.

Domo Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Panorama Software Inc

