Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size, Segment, Key Demand And Forecast 2030

Respiratory Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global respiratory protective equipment market size was valued at USD 22.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing awareness about worker safety and stringent government regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the industry’s growth. The demand for disposable masks in the COVID-19 pandemic surged significantly requiring manufacturers to boost their production capacity. Furthermore, supply chain interruptions resulted in a lack of raw materials, causing prices to skyrocket. EPR manufacturers also began producing revolutionary solutions to combat the pandemic, which boosted the industry’s growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

Worker safety has gained prominence in various end-use industries along with sustainability. Various organizations, such as OSHA, NIOSH, and EPA, in the U.S., have updated the regulations making them more stringent, compelling companies to provide PPE. This is expected to result in an increased demand for RPE over the forecast period. N95 masks and surgical masks propelled the growth of the air-purifying respirators segment due to their widespread use by employees and workers across various sectors. An increase in employee safety training and focus on best safety practices are some of the key factors that are likely to have a long-term impact on the RPE industry.

Several governments have been focusing on infrastructure development through financial stimulus packages, which are expected to boost the construction industry worldwide. The growing infrastructure activities are likely to bring up chronic respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), augmenting the demand for RPE. Manufacturing of RPE is highly capital-intensive owing to the high raw material costs and complex manufacturing methods. This has resulted in integration across the value chain by major raw material suppliers and functional material manufacturers to produce cost-efficient products and related accessories, discouraging new players and making the threat of new entrants low.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Smart Textiles Industry Research Reports

Industrial Protective Clothing Market : The global industrial protective clothing market size was valued at USD 18.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global industrial protective clothing market size was valued at USD 18.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Face Shields Market: The global face shields market size was valued at USD 0.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global respiratory protective equipment market include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

MSA Safety Inc.

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Bullard

ILC Dover LP

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Polison Corp.

Uvex Safety Group

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.