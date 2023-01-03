Citrus Essential Oils Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% Till 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Citrus essential oil market share will continue to be consolidated among start-ups as competition intensifies on the brink and organic ingredients, product quality, and clean labels take center stage.

Meanwhile, market leaders continue to focus on expanding their global footprint through the adoption of more efficient extraction methods and the launch of new products.

Companies continue to explore the applicability of citrus essential oils, especially in agriculture, health, and F&B. Some notable developments in the citrus essential oils market are detailed below.

Ripple effects of increasing demand for natural products and emphasis on environmental sustainability are having a significant impact on the dynamics of the citrus essential oils market. Recognizing that need, Young Living Essential Oils LLC partnered with Finca Farms, known for growing quality limes and grapefruits in their Mexico-based zero-waste facility.

Sensing the significant growth in sales of fragrances based on natural essential oils, Givaudan announced in December 2018 that it acquired Albert Viel, a company specializing in the supply of natural essential oils used in fragrance and aromatherapy products. announced that it had acquired

Changing consumer preferences for products containing natural ingredients in the food, beverage, and personal care markets are driving new investment streams in companies specializing in this sector. Recognizing this trend, Pace Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by more than 17% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

A study initiated in 2018 by nurses at the Iowa-based CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs concluded that using essential oils could reduce intervention time by more than 25 minutes for people suffering from nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. was given.

As sales of essential oils boomed, Yongevity launched two new essential oil products and new product lines Mineral Man and Hemp FX™. While Mineral Man’s product line offered essential oil-based hair and skin care products, Hemp FX™ includes three of his products based on hemp-derived cannabinoid oil.

Givaudan recently made a significant investment to streamline its sourcing of patchouli oil from Sulawesi, Indonesia. The purpose of this investment is to train 1,000 patchouli growers and their families in efficient farming practices to increase the productivity of patchouli essential oil, an essential component of natural fragrance.

Citrus essential oils gain popularity as natural preservatives

Preservative packaging continues to grow in importance in the food and beverage sector as longer shelf life takes hold as an essential requirement in line with modern trade practices that involve time-consuming transportation of products across borders and seas. increase.

The use of synthetic antimicrobials and preservatives is common among F&B companies to prevent spoilage, but the risk of chronic disease from many commonly used synthetic preservatives is a persistent market challenge.

For example, the risk of developing cancer and lung inflammation is associated with butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) or butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), which are used to inhibit oxidation and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in food. I’m here.

This has further triggered a paradigm shift in consumer preference for food and beverage products based on natural ingredients and preservatives.

Citrus essential oils have emerged as an important alternative solution to synthetic food preservatives because they are rich in limonene, a monoterpene that exhibits strong antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Citrus essential oils gain high palatability as green pesticides

Pesticides on agricultural crops and the adverse environmental and health effects associated with long-term use of pesticides, along with concerns about water pollution leading to groundwater contamination and reduced soil productivity, are the denial of agricultural outcomes around the world. is implied.

Recognizing these concerns, farmers prefer to use natural alternatives to repel insects and reduce the growth of bacteria and fungi. Citrus essential oils are gaining attention for their repellent, ovicidal, larvicidal, toxic, and antifeedant properties.

The lipophilic components of essential oils are toxic to various insects and pests. Essential oils are considered environmentally friendly and are labeled as an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic pesticides.

The array of benefits associated with citrus essential oils has sparked rigorous research towards the production of essential oil-based pesticides.

