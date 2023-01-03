Demand for Automotive Pumps Industry Is Anticipated To Reach Nearly US$ 98 Billion by 2031

Automotive Pumps Market by Pump Type (Fuel Injection, Fuel Supply, Engine Oil, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps), by Technology (Electric & Mechanical Automotive Pumps), by Vehicle (Passenger Cars, HCV, LCV), by Sales Channel & Region – Global Forecast 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, the global automotive pumps market surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 54 Bn in 2020. Increasing demand for vehicles with stringent regulations for the reduction in carbon emissions is driving the market growth for automotive pumps. Furthermore, the automotive pumps industry is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 98 Bn by surpassing a CAGR of almost 6%.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic cooperation to accelerate the holistic integration of lighting technologies into the vehicle exterior, for both front and rear parts. The new partnership is also aimed at providing the market with combined solutions and technologies.

In December 2018, Aisin Seiki and DENSO Corporation announced an agreement to form a new company for development and selling driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company will be established in April 2019 under the name BluE Nexus.

In June 2017, Delphi Automotive Plc. entered into partnership with Transdev, a French-based international private public transport company, to develop a global, fully-automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The new joint venture will further extend to development of Self-Driving Buses, beginning with two pilot projects in France.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Pumps market survey report:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

TRW Automotive

Mikuni Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Electric

Mahle Group

Magna International

KSPG AG-A

Robert Bosch Gmbh

SHW AG

Davies Craig

Key Segments Covered

Pump Type Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps Automotive Engine Oil Pumps Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps Automotive Coolant Pumps Automotive Steering Pumps Automotive Vacuum Pumps Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps

Technology Type Electric Automotive Pumps Mechanical Automotive Pumps

Vehicle Type Automotive Pumps for Passenger Card Automotive Pumps for HCV Automotive Pumps for LCV

Sales Channel Automotive Pumps Sales via OEM Automotive Pumps Sales via Aftermarket



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Pumps Market report provide to the readers?

Automotive Pumps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Pumps player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Pumps in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Pumps.

The report covers following Automotive Pumps Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Pumps market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Pumps

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Pumps Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Pumps Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Pumps demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Pumps major players

Automotive Pumps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive Pumps demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Pumps Market report include:

How the market for Automotive Pumps has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Pumps on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Pumps?

Why the consumption of Automotive Pumps highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

