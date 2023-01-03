Global Sales of Automotive Filter Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.5% by 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The global automotive filter market reached a valuation of US$ 17.0 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 17.77 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 27.59 Billion.

According to Fact.MR, the major shifting preferences of the consumer towards fuel-efficient diesel engines and the need to lower the carbon footprint are the major factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive filter market over the analysis period. Factors such as the stringent government emission regulations are also expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Automotive Filter Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automotive Filter Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Automotive Filter in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In April 2021, MANN+HUMMEL began incorporating nanofiber technology in-cabin air filters for automotive applications reducing the number of pollutants that vehicle occupants breathe and thus improving the air quality in the vehicle cabin.

In June 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. achieved a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products, Inc. to terminate Nelson’s previously announced purchase offer for Donaldson’s Exhaust and Emissions (E&E) business. Donaldson’s dedicated E&E sales and engineering functions, production facilities, and lab capabilities would have been included in the deal.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Filter market survey report:

Mann + Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

K&N Engineering Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Hollingsworth and Vose Company

ALCO Filters Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Roki Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Automotive Fuel Filter Automotive Oil Filter Automotive Intake Air Filter Automotive Cabin Air Filter

Filter Media Synthetic Automotive Air Filter Cellulose Automotive Air Filter

Vehicle Type Automotive Filters for Passenger Cars Automotive Filters for LCV Automotive Filters for HCV Automotive Filters for Off-Road Vehicles Automotive Filters for Lawn Mowers

Sales Channel Automotive Sales through OEMs Automotive Sales through OESs Automotive Sales through IAMs



Automotive Filter fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Filter player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Filter in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Filter.

The report covers following Automotive Filter Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Filter market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Filter

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Filter Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Filter Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Filter demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Filter major players

Automotive Filter Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive Filter demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Filter Market report include:

How the market for Automotive Filter has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Filter on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Filter?

Why the consumption of Automotive Filter highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

