Global Sales of Cocoa Is Projected To Reach US$ 79 Billion by 2032

The value of the global cocoa market is US$ 48.3 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach US$ 79 billion by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032.

Theobroma cacao seeds are completely dried and fermented to derive cocoa beans or cocoa. ‘Food of the gods’ is the literal meaning of Theobroma. Further, cocoa was used originally as a ritual beverage in a lot of South American cultures.A noticeable increase in the demand for cocoa is owing to its rising use as a fundamental ingredient in chocolate. Around 4.6 million tons of cocoa are used in the production of chocolate around the world each year.

Competitive Landscape

To win in the cut-throat competition, emerging as well as existing market players are leveraging different business strategies. Some of the key strategies include acquisition, collaboration, novel product launches, portfolio expansion, agreements, partnerships, and some others that are adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge in the global cocoa market.

Some of the prominent initiatives that are taking place in the industry include :

Barry Callebaut, in March 2022, announced the expansion of its factory in Australia, Melbourne, and Campbell field. This initiative by the company is likely to expand the geographical footprints of the company in the Asia Pacific while creating high-quality and safe products. Further, the facility is likely to serve the entire sector in Australia, from local and global manufacturers to professional and artisanal chocolate users.

Blommer Chocolate Company is a subsidiary of Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. in January 2022, it announced the opening of an R&D application lab in downtown Chicago. With improved and new ways to support the business, the newly developed space represents the expansion of the company’s R&D capabilities.

Prominent Key Players of Cocoa Market Survey Report:

Cargill Inc

Olam International Ltd

Barry Callebaut AG

Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn.

Natra SA

Touton SA

BT COCOA

Dutch Cocoa B.V

Plum Chocolate Company

JB groceries

Cemoi Chocolatier SA.

Segmentation of Cocoa Industry Research

By Product Type : Cocoa Ingredients Cocoa Butter Cocoa Liquor Cocoa Powder Chocolates Dark Milk White Filled

By Application : Food & Beverages Confectionery Dairy Bakery Others Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Cocoa fragmentation by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each Cocoa player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of cocoa in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global cocoa.

The report provides the following cocoa market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the cocoa market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for cocoa

Latest industry analysis on the Cocoa Market with key analyzes on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the cocoa market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

Change in cocoa demand and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players of Cocoa

US cocoa market sales are set to grow steadily due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Cocoa demand forecast in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in the Cocoa Market Report Include:

How has the cocoa market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of global cocoa based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for cocoa?

Why is cocoa consumption highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report different from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specifically created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Cocoa Market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a specific way to provide the best research report to the market players.

Evaluate : A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cocoa Market, making it different from other reports and special.

Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era for the key market players to get an overview and help them to take specific steps to ensure continued growth over the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines points that may prove to be the Achilles heel for the Cocoa market and helps in devising strategies to overcome the obstacles that may be hampering the Cocoa market growth.

Leverage: The cocoa market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial in boosting the growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points that the key stakeholders can rely on.

Verify: The research is carried out systematically to ensure the validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are re-checked and thoroughly verified to avoid errors and fake information.

Eliminate: Last but not least, this aspect helps the major player to eliminate all the barriers standing between the growth rate and the Cocoa market.

