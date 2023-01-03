Sales of Automotive Telematics Are Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR of 18% by 2032

The global automotive telematics market was valued at around US$ 41.59 Billion in 2022. Sales of Automotive Telematics are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 18% to top US$ 217.7 Billion by 2032.

The global automotive telematics market is growing as a consequence of the increasing connectivity solutions trend and the increased ease of vehicle assessment. However, the threat of data hacking may be a significant impediment to market expansion.

Competitive landscape

Major service providers rely on the introduction of new software that facilitates advanced damage detection systems, based on cloud and artificial intelligence approaches. Notable developments in recent months include the following:

In January 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. announced the introduction of HARMAN Turbo Connect (TBOT). The software anticipates and mitigates connectivity discrepancies on the road. This addition to the current portfolio meets the current demand for high-speed connectivity with low latency, especially when used with 5G-enabled technologies, including its Smart Conformal Antenna

In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced its Ridecare services, equipped with a sensor box, to detect damage to a vehicle and smoke inside the vehicle. The sensor implements cloud-based data analysis using artificial intelligence, providing insight into whether a vehicle has been damaged or someone has smoked in it. Pilot projects have been launched in North America, Asia and Germany

Main companies profiled:

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Magneti Marelli SpA

AirBiquity Inc.

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

TomTom NV

Limited Masternaut

Trimble Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Telematics Market Survey By Product Type : Embedded Automotive Telematics Integrated Automotive Telematics Tethered Automotive Telematics By Services : Safety and Security Information & Technology Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics By Vehicle Type : Passenger Car LCV Automotive HCV Automotive By Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceana Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire Answers in Automotive Telematics Market Report Include:

How has the Automotive Telematics market grown?

What is the present and future prospect of global automotive telematics by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for Automotive Telematics?

Why is Automotive Telematics consumption higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

What sets the Fact.MR report apart from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Assess. Visualize. Surpass. Exploit. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report has been specially created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Telematics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a definite way to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Automotive Telematics market, thereby making it different and special from other reports.

Visualize: Authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that key market stakeholders have an overview and help them take certain steps to ensure continued growth during the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines the points that can prove to be an Achilles heel for the Automotive Telematics market and helps in making strategies to overcome the obstacles that can hinder the growth of the Automotive Telematics market.

Leverage: Automotive Telematics market can leverage some aspects that can prove beneficial in increasing the growth rate. Fact.MR covers all points that key stakeholders can leverage.

Verification: Research is carried out systematically to ensure validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are double checked and verified thoroughly to avoid defects and false information.

Eradicate – Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholders in eradicating all obstacles standing between the growth rate and Automotive Telematics market.

