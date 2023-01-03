Worldwide Demand for Breast Cancer Diagnostics Has Projected Close To 7% CAGR By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis by Test Type (CA Tests, BRCA Test, ER & PR Test, CEA Test, KRAS Mutation Test, HER 2 Test, PSA Test, EGFR Mutation Test, Immunohistochemistry for Breast Cancer), by End-User & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is likely to acquire a market value of US$ 4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% by accumulating a market value of US$ 7.9 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market survey report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Epigenomics AG

AstraZeneca plc

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Key Segments Covered in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Report

By Test Type CA Tests for Breast Cancer BRCA Test for Breast Cancer ER & PR Test for Breast Cancer CEA Test for Breast Cancer KRAS Mutation Test for Breast Cancer HER 2 Test for Breast Cancer PSA Test for Breast Cancer EGFR Mutation Test for Breast Cancer Immunohistochemistry for Breast Cancer Others

By End User Hospital Associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others



