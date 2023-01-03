Sales of Deodorants And Antiperspirants Has Projected Around 5% CAGR for The Next Ten Years – Fact.MR Study

Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market By Product (Deodorants, Antiperspirants), By Fragrance (Floral Deodorants and Antiperspirants, Fruity Deodorants and Antiperspirants), By Consumer Orientation (Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Women, Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Men)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

By value, Fact.MR has projected around 5%CAGR for deodorant and antiperspirant sales for the next ten years, with the market being valued at around US$ 25.7 Bn in 2021. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 4.5% CAGR over the same period.

Deodorant and antiperspirant are personal care items that are used to reduce or eliminate perspiration and body odor. These products contain a variety of components, including carriers, aroma, and antimicrobial agents. Furthermore, these compounds improve the deodorant and antiperspirant’s shelf life, wetness, and other properties.

Prominent Key players of the Deodorants and Antiperspirants market survey report:

Unilever Plc

Procter & Gamble

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

L’Oreal Company

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate Palmolive

Victoria’s Secret

Christian Dior SE

Forest Essentials

Marks and Spencer Group plc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Body Shop

Godrej Consumer Product Limited

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Deodorants Deodorant Aerosol Sprays Deodorant Roll-Ons Deodorant Sticks and Solids Deodorant Creams & Wipes Antiperspirants Antiperspirant Aerosol Sprays Antiperspirant Roll-Ons Antiperspirant Sticks and Solids Antiperspirant Gels

By Fragrance Floral Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fruity Deodorants and Antiperspirants Warm Deodorants and Antiperspirants Woody & Earthy Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fragrance-free Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Consumer Orientation Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Women Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Men Unisex Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Sales Channel Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold through Modern Trade Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Drug Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Convenience Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Beauty Stores Online Retail of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Other Sales Channels

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market report provide to the readers?

Deodorants and Antiperspirants fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Deodorants and Antiperspirants player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Deodorants and Antiperspirants in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Deodorants and Antiperspirants.

The report covers following Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Deodorants and Antiperspirants market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Deodorants and Antiperspirants

Latest industry Analysis on Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Deodorants and Antiperspirants demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Deodorants and Antiperspirants major players

Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Deodorants and Antiperspirants demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market report include:

How the market for Deodorants and Antiperspirants has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Deodorants and Antiperspirants on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Deodorants and Antiperspirants?

Why the consumption of Deodorants and Antiperspirants highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

