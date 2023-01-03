Global Grassfed Meat Market Is Slated To Reach US$ 22 Billion by 2033

Grassfed Meat Market By Product (Raw Meat, Processed Meat, Fresh Processed, Cured Meat), By Animal Type (Cow, Bison, Lamb, Goat), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By End Use, By Sales Channel & By Region – Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033



The global grassfed meat market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 13 billion in 2023 and is slated to reach US$ 22 billion by 2033-end. Customers’ growing confidence in organic grassfed meat over conventional meat due to its clean-label characteristics is one of the main factors driving market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Top grassfed meat producers are now working together and striving to avoid supply chain interruptions by working with supermarkets and outlets to meet the evolving competition. Top market players are signing long-term agreements with livestock farmers to guarantee a steady supply of meat of the highest quality. Leading companies are concentrating on increasing their manufacturing capacity to enhance grassfed meat products.

For instance,

Meat bar, a new brand from GreenSpace Brands Inc., was introduced as a high-end meat-based snack.

In 2020, JBS signed a distribution agreement with WH Group to enter more than 60,000 points of sales locations in markets of China.

Key Companies Profiled:

ANZCO Foods Ltd.

Morris Grassfed

Top Grass Cattle Co.

OBE Organic

Strauss Brands

Tyson Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC

Sysco Corporation

Key Segments of Grassfed Meat Industry Research

By Product : Raw Meat Processed Meat Fresh Processed Cured Meat Roasted and Precooked Dried

By Animal Type : Cow Bison Lamb Goat

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By End Use : HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafes) Food Processing Household

By Sales Channel : Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Retail Stores Meat Stores Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Grassfed Meat market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Grassfed Meat market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Grassfed Meat market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Grassfed Meat market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Grassfed Meat market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Grassfed Meat market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Grassfed Meat market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Grassfed Meat market. Leverage: The Grassfed Meat market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Grassfed Meat market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Grassfed Meat market.

