Industrial Pumps Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 04, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Industrial Pumps Industry Overview

The global industrial pumps market size was valued at USD 61.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The rising adoption of these products in various industries, including water and wastewater, chemical, oil and gas, and power generation, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The lockdown measures implemented by the governments of various countries, in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, have adversely affected the growth due to the closure of the manufacturing industries. Furthermore, the pandemic has resulted in delays in raw material distribution, thereby affecting the production capacity across the globe.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Industrial Pumps Market

Factors such as high electricity demand, industrialization, and investments for renewable power generation in the country are anticipated to augment the demand for industrial pumps in power generation. Increasing investments in exploration and production activities by oil & gas companies in the U.S. are anticipated to boost the demand in the oil & gas industry.

Global oil & gas production is likely to witness significant growth from non-OPEC countries and developing countries. Growing demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) on account of the maturity of the conventional oil & gas resources is expected to be a major driver triggering the growth.

The regulatory framework implemented in the Middle East and China for enhancing the production output of the domestic refining sector is expected to lead to the increased demand for industrial pumps used in refineries across these geographies. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the growth in the Middle East and China.

Price variations in industrial pump components due to strong demand from end-user industries are expected to have a negative impact on capital investments throughout the projection period. Major companies are likely to increase their efforts in developing low-cost manufacturing processes and modern technology development for the productivity improvement of the pumps over the forecast years, thereby boosting the growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Drilling & Extraction Equipments Industry Research Reports.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market – The global fuel transfer pumps market size was estimated at USD 1.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global fuel transfer pumps market size was estimated at USD 1.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Drilling Fluids Market – The global drilling fluids market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Industrial Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial pumps market based on product, application, and region:

Industrial Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Centrifugal Pump Positive Displacement Pump Others

Industrial Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Oil & Gas Chemicals Construction Power Generation Water & Wastewater Others

Industrial Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Industrial Pumps market include

Grundfos Holdings A/S

Xylem

Ingersoll-RandSPX Flow

KSB SE & Co,KGeA

Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair

Iwaki. Co. Ltd.

ITT INC.

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Pumps Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter