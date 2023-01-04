CD Bioparticles Launches Ion Exchange Chromatography Resins for Bio-molecule Purification

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a range of ion exchange chromatography resins with enhanced loading capacity, ultra-high resolution, and strong mechanical strengths, suitable for the purification of small molecular weight molecules, covering small proteins, polypeptides, nucleic acids, and antibiotics.

Ion exchange is the separation of different substances according to their different molecular surface charges (type, quantity, and distribution) and is the most used method for the separation and purification of biological macromolecules. CD Bioparticles has now developed a new generation of high-performance ion-exchange chromatography resins in order to improve large-scale biopharmaceutical production cost-effectively, especially for the separation and purification of biomacromolecules, such as monoclonal antibodies and virus vaccines.

This series of porous PS/DVB particles are based on polystyrene/divinylbenzene (PS-DVB) microspheres, which have excellent mechanical strength, chemical stability, uniform particle size, and open macroporous structure. Additionally, the matrix is hydrophilically modified on the surface, and then bonded with ion exchange groups. Meanwhile, these particles reserve good biocompatibility as well as physical and chemical stability of bioactive macromolecules, which greatly improves the purification efficiency.

In addition, these newly released ion exchange chromatography resins are available with Porous PS/DVB Particles with different surfaces, including Carboxyl, Diethylaminoethyl (DEAE), Quaternary amine, SO3Ca-, SO3H, Strong Anion Exchange, Strong Cation Exchange, and Weak Anion Exchange. Furthermore, different Polyacrylate Particles surfaces, including Carboxyl, Diethylaminoethyl (DEAE), Quaternary amine, and SO3H, are also available.

For example, DiagNano™ Weak Anion Exchange Porous PS/DVB Particles (30 µm, Cat# PPD-101) are monodisperse porous PS/DVB particles, with a pore size of 300 Å. These particles have good chemical stability and a wide pH range, and can be used for sample pretreatment for high-end liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, or mass spectrometry, enabling the adsorption, desorption, and elution of analytes on stationary phases with higher concentrations, effective facilitating processing and analysis.

Another example is the DiagNano™ DEAE PS/DVB Particles(10 µm, Cat# PPD-29), which are monodisperse, nano-porous PS/DVB microparticles used for ion exchange chromatography with high loading capacity, ultra-high resolution and strong mechanical strength. These microparticles with DEAE (weak anion exchange, WAX) groups on the surface are suitable for analysis of various biomacromolecules such as antibodies, proteins, and polypeptides, and stable in pH 1-14.

Ion exchange chromatography resins from CD Bioparticles can be used in a variety of applications, including but not limited to fast and efficient chromatography, separation and purification of small molecular substances, purification of biological macromolecules, covering monoclonal antibodies, viruses/vaccines, and higher molecular weight recombinant proteins.

For more information about ion exchange chromatography resins or to discuss your ongoing project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and coatings for R&D and commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.