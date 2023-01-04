Codilar to the finals – PimCore Data Hero of the Year 2022 Award

Bangalore, India, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Bangalore based eCommerce development company Codilar has announced that they made it to the finals of the Data Hero of the Year 2022 Award. A spokesperson for the company said that they developed an eCommerce platform called Mom Store for a customer of theirs, the Lals Group. The company utilized an open-source digital platform called Pimcore to improve the digital data management of their client, to facilitate managing over 80,000 products that had about 90 attributes.

Pimcore enables the collection, enhancement, and management of company data to deliver consistent, meaningful, and personalized customer experiences, across channels and devices. With its seamless integration, it is capable of offering user-friendly solutions for digital commerce, data management, and CMS. As a unified platform, it eliminates information silos, presenting data in a central dashboard, enabling organizations to achieve operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences. According to the Codilar spokesperson, all of this helps to lower IT costs significantly, allowing easier collaboration between departments, and facilitating data-driven decisions that can enhance profitability.

The Pimcore Community is keen to popularize the platform, said the Codilar spokesperson. To this end, they try to spread awareness about their platform through various means like blog posts, forum discussions, and social media posts and also conduct in-person events, like the recently-held Pimcore Mountain Summit. The finalists and winners of the Pimcore Data Hero of the Year Award were announced at the summit. Globally, over 140 partners are present, and each year Pimcore recognizes and honors exceptional contributors who showcase remarkable projects built on data management platforms.

The Codilar spokesperson told us that the team was ecstatic that they had made it to the finals of such a prestigious global award program.

Codilar specializes in Magento eCommerce projects, and helps companies all over the world in digital transformation and expansion. They have an experienced team of eCommerce professionals and have earned a reputation in the market for designing, building, and implementing bespoke eCommerce solutions for businesses across industry verticals.

From a small, three-person company, Codilar has today grown into a 200+ strong institution with an international presence. The company spokesperson stressed that Codilar partners with businesses in nearly a dozen countries, like the US, Canada, UAE, Malaysia, Australia, and so on. They cater to both B2B and B2C customers. Among their customers are some big names like Wingreem Farms, Aldo, Danube Homes, Lals Group, and Candere. The spokesperson added that talks are already ongoing with several other international businesses and that they hope to add some more big names to this list.