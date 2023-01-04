The Chairman Of RKDF University, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, States His Aim To Bring The Best Out Of The Students By Conducting Motivational Sessions

Bhopal, India, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — One of the few universities in India that has quickly established its foothold throughout the nation is RKDF University. Being in such a significant position, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, the chairman of RKDF University Bhopal, claims that his focus has always been on showcasing students’ greatest abilities. And to achieve that even better, he is now planning to hold motivational sessions for all the pupils.

Learning is sparked, steered, and maintained by motivation. It is a crucial component of self-regulated learning, the collection of attitudes and thought patterns that enable someone to direct their learning. Dr. Kapoor believes that the learning which comes from within retains for a very long time. He has seen those students who have so much potential but are not ready to showcase their abilities to people. So, to bring the most out of such students these motivational sessions will be conducted in the college.

With an MRSH from England, Dr. Kapoor has always prioritized education. He has guided a hundred educational institutions in Central Asia in his capacity as an honorary advisor to Educational Societies in Central India. He helped enhance the institute’s capability, create knowledge resources, and produce leaders in this area.

Motivation, as its name suggests, is what “moves” us. It serves as the motivation for everything we do. Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal has a clear understanding of this idea and now wants to awaken all students who are unable to express their opinions or who believe that obtaining an education is not something that can be accomplished in life. Dr. Sunil Kapoor hopes that the motivating talks will help the students realise the importance of education in today’s world and the possibilities that the word “education” might open up for them.

The scope of RKDF University spans multiple departments and a variety of educational fields. It covers management studies, science, commerce, faculty of engineering & technology, diploma in engineering, pharmacy, computer application, education, social science, agriculture, architecture, library science, law, B.H.M.S., nursing, and paramedical. For example, Paramedical offers a Bachelor of Physiotherapy, a Bachelor of Medical Lab Technician, a Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, a Diploma in X-Ray Radiographer Technician, a Diploma in Pharmacy Ayurveda, and a Diploma in Operation Theatre Technician.

One of our nation’s main obligations is education since youth are a nation’s future, and education helps to mold that future in the appropriate direction. Dr. Kapoor is cognizant of this and considers it when making crucial decisions for the university. He is a believer, and he believes that motivation is important for bringing one’s talents to light.

Once a week, these sessions will be held. The college’s former top performers will visit and talk with the students about their experiences. By doing this, students will open up and be more willing to express their beliefs and viewpoints. It will be slightly simpler to encourage the pupils’ minds and spirits by listening to the stories and interacting with students of their age.

When it comes to education, Dr. Kapoor has been a leader. His credentials include an MBA, DCH, MIAP, PCMS, and a PGDBM in Finance. In financial management, he has a Ph.D. from the UK. Because of this, he believes that education has a special position in the world and he wants to do his part to improve it, just as he has in other disciplines where he has worked. He formerly held the position of President of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries. He previously oversaw MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications, and the Indo- Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to his role as chairman of RKDF University.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor hopes that with this move, he can get the finest performance out of every student, and he also hopes to rekindle the success of the student. All of the pupils’ achievement will be advanced by these sessions.

