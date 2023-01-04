Prince’s Landscape Guarantees Most Experienced Landscape Service Professionals

Prince’s Landscape in Singapore caters to commercial and residential clients providing them with experienced landscape service professionals for pruning plants and other maintenance jobs.

Singapore, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Greenery adds the soul of nature to concrete structures, whether it is a commercial space, an institute or a home. However, there needs to be an order in the placement of grass, shrubbery, and likewise, so it complements the grey of the concrete. That’s where Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltdin Singapore comes in with its team of experienced landscape service professionals.

The company offers extensive services to fulfil the landscaping needs of commercial and residential clients. From pruning plants to soil services, they take care of everything with utmost professionalism.

Their landscaping services include the following:

Providing the clients with a design layout along with the cost estimate.

Visit the nurseries to conduct a thorough plant selection and submit a sample before starting work.

Source plants from local and overseas nurseries to install exotic plants.

Provide soil services for the healthy growth of the plants.

Apply mulch to the plant beds.

Along with this, their landscape service professionals also provide hardscape installation like drainage, irrigation, water feature, stepping slabs, lighting, timber works, and likewise. Their service includes worksite housekeeping after the installation is complete. Besides all these, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltdprovides clients with comprehensive maintenance and horticulture maintenance whenever needed.

Serving the people of Singapore for more than 50 years, Prince’s LandscapePte Ltd upholds the highest standards of work professionalism and perfection. The company has won several accolades over the years, including the LIAS Awards of Excellence for its creations.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998