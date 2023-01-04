Get Expert Soil Services in Singapore from Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd

Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd offers soil services, supplying a wide range of high-quality soil, including garden soil to clients all over Singapore for their diverse needs and ventures.

Singapore, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has marked its industry prominence in soil services, offering an extensive range of superior-quality garden soil and other varieties for landscaping purposes. Good soil is an integral part of the landscaping, and the company has been providing these services for the last 20 years.

The garden soil plays a critical part in the growth and sustenance of the plants. Keeping that in mind, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd supplies a good-grade soil mix, compatible with all kinds of projects, upholding the highest quality standards. If the soil mixture or the planting medium is wrong it can cause numerous problems for the site and incur heavy maintenance costs. Good quality soil minimizes one’s effort in watering plants frequently due to the high water retention capacity.

The soil provided by Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has the following attributes:

Good texture

Organic content

Capacity to retain water

Traffic resilient

The company has its very own soil area within the local nursery, operated by its team of specialists and professionals, who have years of experience in the industry. It allows them to offer a variety of soil mixtures for specific landscaping projects all over Singapore.

Soil services by Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd include the following:

Planting media: topsoil, ASM or approved soil mix type A and type B, premium garden soil, etc.

Deliver soil in tipper lorry, 20-ton/15-ton lorry cranes

Buyers can also avail of self-collection from their nurseries.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998