Health Consciousness to Propel Organic Frozen Meat Demand by 2032

The global frozen meat market analysed by Fact.MR estimates that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% in 2021 to total 8,284,722 MT. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that frozen meat products hold 32.5% share in the global frozen food market, and are expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 61.5 Bn by 2031.

Key Companies Profiled

Kerry Group Plc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BRF S.A.

Marfrig Group.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Pilgrim`s Pride Corporation

Verde Farms

Cargill Beef

XIAMEN YINXIANG GROUP CO., LTD

What insights this research provides to readers?

The report gives information in the emerging market in the Frozen Meat industry across the world.

The markets that are expected to overtake the major economies in terms of economic growth in the coming decade are highlighted in the report.

The updates given in the report are with the impact of Covid-19 on the Frozen Meat industry.

The report has also studied how the vaccination rollouts have impacted the Frozen Meat market and its individual economies.

The report includes some key threats that may hamper the growth of the market and strategies to survive the threats.

The report presents average annual GDP growth rates of the global Frozen Meat markets for the year 2023-2033.

Internal, external challenges, and future growth opportunities to the market players in the Frozen Meat market are included in the report.

Frozen Meat Market: Segmentation

By Product Type Beef Pork Poultry Meat Sheep Meat

By Nature Organic Frozen Meat Conventional Frozen Meat

By End Use Application Food Processing Industry Food Service Industry Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



Key Questions Covered in the Frozen Meat Market Report

How key market players in the Frozen Meat market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?

What changing market dynamics in the Frozen Meat market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?

How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the Frozen Meat market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?

What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Frozen Meat market rivalry?

