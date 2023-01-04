Dental Burs Market Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis Report 2030

Dental Burs Industry Overview

The global dental burs market size was estimated at USD 551.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is witnessing growth due to the factors such as the increasing geriatric population suffering from oral diseases, evolving medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives to improve public dental health and provide access to oral health care. The market saw a significant setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic resulted in a reduction of various dental treatments as they were not medical necessities and had a high risk of transmission, leading to the closure of dental clinics.

However, after the second quarter of 2020, dental procedures like root canalling, implants, etc. started to resume and this might boost the market growth. Dental Burs are rotary dental equipment that is quintessential in vast categories of dental treatments. These instruments are often used for interproximal reduction, to cut the tooth with precision, shaping, polishing as well as preparing cavities for fillings, shaping bone and removing old fillings. Dental burs attach to a handpiece that has a driving motor and are mostly made of stainless steel, diamond grit or particles, and tungsten carbide. Each material has its benefits and characteristics which the dentists choose based on the required treatment.

As per the FDI World Dental Federation, 3.9 billion people globally are impacted by oral diseases, with more than half (44%) of the global population being impacted by untreated tooth decay (dental caries), making it the topmost prevalent out of 291 oral conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. According to the U.S. News, in 2019, a third of adults in the U.S. under the age of 65 years didn’t opt for a dental exam or cleaning in the past 12 months. The news also states that an increase in income is directly proportional to visiting a dentist and this might boost the adoption of oral care treatments in the country.

This market is witnessing growth due to the fact that dental disorders like periodontal disease, oral cancers, and environmental injuries resulting in Oro dental trauma have witnessed a gradual increase. The clinician’s bur selection totally depends on individual preference, the type of procedure, and the bur effectiveness in the given clinical situation. They can be used in restorative procedures, cavity preparation, crown preparation, etc. As dental burs are endless in dentistry, the demand for these products and the advancements in bur designs and materials will boost the market growth.

As per the WHO, European and Asian countries have a high prevalence of dental diseases with dental caries being the most frequent dental condition. Developing Asian countries like India, China are witnessing an increase in dental conditions due to the growing consumption of sugary foods, poor tooth brushing habits, and a low level of awareness about dental caries. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall dental and oral hygiene market. Regular dental visits, appointments, and consultations were ceased in the majority of countries and dental treatments are high contact services and the rate of virus transmission was deemed to be high.

However, the market is expected to recover as according to the American Dental Association, 39.0% of practices in the U.S are fully operational with the volume of patients they had before the pandemic. Dentsply Sirona which is a key market player in the dental market reported that its technologies and equipment segment which includes dental burs witnessed 6.8% growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020. This indicates that the dental market is recovering from the losses caused by the pandemic.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Dentsply Sirona, Inc. announced the acquisition of Propel Orthodontics for USD 131 million. This acquisition is expected to strengthen its position in the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dental burs market include

Dentsply Sirona

COLTENE Holding AG

SHOFU Inc.

MANI, INC.

Brasseler USA

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

Diatech USA

Komet

Envista/ Kavo Kerr

