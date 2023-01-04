The Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 2.15 Billion By 2032-End

The detailed research report on the global (EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. Consumption of high temperature coatings across Europe is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.15 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 1.46 billion at present, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

The EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS study outlines the key regions along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

AkzoNobel N.V.

Beckers Group

Special Technologies, LLC

Hempel A/S

Chemo International Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Weilburger Coatings GmbH

TEKNOS

Elsevier GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Axalta Coating Systems GmbH

Key EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand-supply assessment, revealing EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales to grow from US$ 1.46BN in 2021 to US$ 2.15BN in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS, opining EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS revenues to register a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the European high temperature coatings market are focusing on introducing innovative coatings to protect components and products against resistance and corrosion.

Companies are also investing their resources into developing new protective coatings for electronic equipment from extreme temperature changes and rust.

These strategies, along with acquisitions and product portfolio expansion, are set to provide market players with a larger market pie share over the years ahead.

For instance :

AkzoNobel N.V. completed the acquisition of Grupo Orbis in 2022. The acquisition of a paints and coatings company based in Colombia is likely to strengthen the position of AkzoNobel in Latin America.

Hempel A/S acquired Farrow & Ball in 2021. It is an iconic decorative paint and wallpaper company, and this acquisition is to support the growth ambition of the company within the decorative segment.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of high temperature coatings positioned across countries in Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS report provide to the readers?

EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS in detail.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Industry Research by Category

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Type :

Silicone High Temperature Coatings

Acrylic Silicone

Aluminum Pigmented Silicone

Epoxy High Temperature Coatings

Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings

Aluminum High Temperature Coatings

Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings

Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings

PPS High Temperature Coatings

PTFE High Temperature Coatings

Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology :

Water-based High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings

Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Component :

Single Component

Two Components

Multiple Components

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface :

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism :

Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings

Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings

UV-cured High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case :

New Construction

Repair-Rehabilitation

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range :

300°F-500°F

500°F-700°F

700°F-900°F

900°F-1100°F

1100°F-1300°F

1300°F-1500°F

1500°F-2000°F

2000°F-2500°F

2500°F-3000°F

3000°F-3200°F

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Application :

Oil & Gas Industry

Onshore

Pumps

Stacks

Flares

High Temperature Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Others

Offshore

Chimney Stacks

Flare Stacks

Steam Pipes

Single-Cavity Blowout Preventer

Heat Exchangers

Sub Sea Coolers

Others

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Boilers

Steam Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Plate Exchangers

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers

Marine Industry

Marine Boilers

Engines

Reactor Compartments

Exhausts

Others

Mining Industry

Power Generation Industry

Petrochemical Industry

High Pressure Pumps & Vessels

Pumping Stations

Metering Pumps

High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Flares

Stacks

Others

Chemical Industry

Boilers

Reactors & Other Processing Equipment

Tanks & Vessels

Steam Lines

High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines

Threaded Connectors

Others

Aerospace Industry

Jet Pipes Interiors

Jet Engines

Nose Cowl Inlets

Turbines

Vents

Bushing

Rotary Joints

Cams

Others

Foundry & Refractories

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Country :

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

K.

NORDICS

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

