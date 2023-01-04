Sales Of Sweet Corn Seeds Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2029 | Fact.MR Study

Global Market Insights 2019–2029: Sweet Corn Seeds Market By Seed Type (Hybrid Certified Seeds, Open Pollinated Certified Seeds, Farm Saved Seeds), By Seed Category (Yellow, White, Bicolor), By Farming Type, By Sales Channel, By Region

Farmers’ interest in growing sweet corn has changed as a result of the recent increase in sweet corn consumption. The demand for sweet corn seeds has increased as a result.

Thailand is one of the major exporters of canned sweet corn, sending more than 0.7 million tonnes of the product to countries including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan annually.

Moreover, East Asia is a one of the major producers of field corn where majority of field corn is used in animal feed. China is a prominent consumer of sweet corn, and accounts for more than two third share of East Asia sweet corn seeds market.

Prominent Key players of the Sweet Corn Seeds market survey report:

  • Johnny’s Selected Seeds
  • W. Atlee Burpee & Co
  • Advanta Seeds
  • Schlessman Seed Company
  • HARRIS SEEDS

Sweet Corn Seeds Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of sweet corn seeds market on the basis of seed type, seed category, farming type, sales channel and region.

Seed Type Hybrid Certified SeedsOpen Pollinated Certified SeedsFarm Saved Seeds
Seed Category YellowWhiteBicolor
Farming Type OrganicConventional
Sales Channel Agri-Specialty RetailersDirect SalesOnline Retail ChannelsOther Channels
Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMEA

Sweet Corn Seeds Sales Soar with Emergence of Agro-Online Stores

Farmers opt for various processes for procurement of sweet corn seeds, such as point-of-sale markets, on-farm stands, farmers markets and direct delivery to buyers’ channels such as Agri-retailers, and contractors.

With surge in digitization and emergence of agro-online platforms, companies such as Syngenta and Monsanto have been reaching out to global buyers directly through their online services.

Presence of online agro-retailers such as TrustBasket, AgriBegri, Agrozones, BigHaat, Agrowala and Farmers Stop have reduced the gap between farmer and seed retailers. Besides, it has enabled farmers to compare prices of key sweet corn seed brands.

