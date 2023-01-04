Sales Of Sweet Corn Seeds Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2029 | Fact.MR Study

Global Market Insights 2019–2029: Sweet Corn Seeds Market By Seed Type (Hybrid Certified Seeds, Open Pollinated Certified Seeds, Farm Saved Seeds), By Seed Category (Yellow, White, Bicolor), By Farming Type, By Sales Channel, By Region

Farmers’ interest in growing sweet corn has changed as a result of the recent increase in sweet corn consumption. The demand for sweet corn seeds has increased as a result.

Thailand is one of the major exporters of canned sweet corn, sending more than 0.7 million tonnes of the product to countries including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan annually.

Moreover, East Asia is a one of the major producers of field corn where majority of field corn is used in animal feed. China is a prominent consumer of sweet corn, and accounts for more than two third share of East Asia sweet corn seeds market.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=399

Prominent Key players of the Sweet Corn Seeds market survey report:

Johnny’s Selected Seeds

W. Atlee Burpee & Co

Advanta Seeds

Schlessman Seed Company

HARRIS SEEDS

Sweet Corn Seeds Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of sweet corn seeds market on the basis of seed type, seed category, farming type, sales channel and region.