Narola Infotech Pacing Into the Modern-TechRadar With Seamless Services and “Narola 2.0”

Chantilly, United State, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Narola Infotech has completed 17 years of skillful endeavors to digitalize businesses all over the world. Starting from the ground up and growing into a well-known mobile, web, and custom software development company has been a long journey. To commemorate this achievement, the founders and the entire team launched Narola 2.0 on the 17th anniversary of the company’s founding this year.

What is Narola 2.0?

Upgrades are a fundamental aspect of the digital world. To keep up with technological advancements, businesses and their professionals must be progressive. Narola 2.0 is a reflection of the team’s modern and progressive outlook. While many may consider it a website with a new look and feel, it is in fact a revolutionary approach to software development and other forms of digitalization.

With Narola 2.0, the entire team of developers, marketers, and analysts put forth a united effort to set an example with our web and mobile app development services. In today’s fast-changing digital era, it’s critical to act with an understanding of the various factors that will affect a company’s long-term performance. They are now even more committed to directing their efforts, expertise, and research toward our client’s business objectives.

Narola 2.0 – Key Objectives

Industry-specific Services

To be noticed in the ever-expanding industries, one must be extraordinary. When clients want a software/application to represent their brand, the experts at Narola Infotech understand that it must be exceptional. Since the generic and ordinary are no longer relevant, their custom software development services are more industry-specific and insight-driven.

Futuristic Development

Mobile and web app development, like other industries, has always evolved and will continue to do so. While new and improved technologies are available, it is critical to integrate them in such a way that the applications remain scalable and easy to upgrade. This is one of the goals that the developers at Narola Infotech are determined to achieve.

Client-first Approach

If a software/application fails to meet business objectives, it is a waste of time and resources. A client-first approach, on the other hand, lets developers and other project team members meet the expectations of stakeholders.

World-Class Development Products

A brand and its representative applications require strong ideation and flawless execution to compete in global markets. Narola Infotech’s advanced, progressive approach focuses on studying and implementing international quality standards into the projects they work on.

Seamless Support

While many people believe that the development process is complete, maintenance and upgrades are still necessary to ensure excellent performance. Narola 2.0 emphasizes the importance of post-development support and provides reliable services in this regard.

Building Brands, Not Just Software

17 years is a long time and probably a lot of experience. Narola Infotech is now a growing team of 350+ experts, serving 1500+ clients across 50+ countries. They have completed over 3000 projects successfully with 95% client retention.

Their Co-Founder and CEO, Mr. Ashish Narola says,

“We apply our 17 years of experience, ideas & best international insights to keep our clients at the leading edge. And we should be able to surpass your expectations. We hold each other accountable for creating a company we can all be proud to work at. It is my promise that you will get the value of each penny you spend for the service you will buy from us.”

Certainly, the team and its leaders appear to be excited about the upcoming events and solutions they will present. Furthermore, the concept of Narola 2.0 clearly depicts the effort put forth in developing strong applications for stronger brands. Looking forward to all the good things the future beholds.