RPost Secures Legal Communications with Encrypted Email Solutions for Attorneys

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — RPost is gaining significant traction within the legal services sector by addressing the growing demand for secure communications. With the increasing threat of cyberattacks and identity theft, legal professionals are seeking reliable methods to protect client data. RMail, integrated into popular platforms like Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, and Zola Suite, allows attorneys to send encrypted emails with certified proof of delivery, ensuring sensitive information remains secure. Recent customer surveys reveal that nearly 80% of lawyers are already using RMail’s Registered Email™ service, while 50% rely on its email encryption for added protection.

The recent partnership between RPost and Zola Media is a game-changer for legal professionals. Zola Suite’s integration with RMail offers attorneys an easy-to-use platform to send encrypted emails and receive court-admissible evidence of delivery and content. This partnership is part of a broader effort by RPost to provide secure email solutions for legal practices through collaborations with Microsoft and LawToolBox, ensuring attorneys stay compliant with data security standards. As law firms face increasing pressure to protect client communications, RPost’s services are becoming essential for ensuring both compliance and productivity in today’s digital landscape.

