Clean Cut Landscape Co. Expands It’s Social Media Presence

Clean Cut Landscape Co. has recently declared it has over 1100 followers on a major social media platform Facebook. The Facebook page created 3 years ago has now numerous audiences.

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — These organic followers came in after online and email marketing was launched. The agressiveness of the growth and marketing team was the reason behind the enormous success.

This type of campaign will be continued to gain followers, likes, and audiences. In addition to that, Clean Cut Landscape Co. will further bring valuable services to them. Social media has been key to building brand awareness and credibility. The digital future looks bright.

Clean Cut Landscape Co. has found that more consumers are turning to social media for their purchases and believe digital expansion is crucial. Nearly 80% of consumers report social media as an integral part of their decision making.

Clean Cut Landscape Co. believes social media will be critical to business growth and development. Teams are working hard to improve reach. This consistency is the foundation for greater online presence at lower cost. Social media is great way to build positive relationships with existing customers and generate positive exposure.

About Clean Cut Landscape

Clean Cut Landscape Co is a full service landscape company based in New Orleans Louisiana. Clean Cut Landscape Co has done numerous outstanding projects for homeowners through out the local area. The primary focus of the company is to provide eye- catching landscapes that make peoples lives easier and more enjoyable.

Need a new landscaped yard to be proud of, Clean Cut landscape Co. would love to be a part of it.

To learn more, please find us on Google:

https://goo.gl/maps/YMgGqFLgiVooEvw17

Clean Cut Landscape Co

Mario Boesch

(504)415-1438

email Mario@cclanddesign.com